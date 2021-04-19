Leadership of Florence County Democratic, Republican parties largely remains the same

FLORENCE, S.C. – Although some things changed locally and nationally, the leadership of the Florence County Democratic and Republican Parties will stay the same in 2021.
Mattie Thomas, chairwoman of the Florence County Democratic Party, and Mike Page, chairman of the Florence County Republican Party, were reelected to their posts earlier this month.
Also reelected were Democratic First Vice Chairman Nate Michell and Third Vice Chairwoman Quanisea Moses, plus Republican Second Vice Chairman Ray Kingsbury and Third Vice Chairman Zack McKay.
Mike Rintelman was elected the first vice chairman of the Republican Party and Charlotte Hendrix was elected the Republicans' state executive committee member.
Thomas said that the Democrats will determine a second vice chair later.
The reelections come after the Democrats lost the Florence City Council District 1 seat for the first time in years and possibly ever and the Florence County District 4 seat possibly for the first time.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.