 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leadership of Florence County Democratic, Republican parties largely remains the same
0 comments

Leadership of Florence County Democratic, Republican parties largely remains the same

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Although some things changed locally and nationally, the leadership of the Florence County Democratic and Republican Parties will stay the same in 2021. 

Mattie Thomas, chairwoman of the Florence County Democratic Party, and Mike Page, chairman of the Florence County Republican Party, were reelected to their posts earlier this month. 

Also reelected were Democratic First Vice Chairman Nate Michell and Third Vice Chairwoman Quanisea Moses, plus Republican Second Vice Chairman Ray Kingsbury and Third Vice Chairman Zack McKay. 

Mike Rintelman was elected the first vice chairman of the Republican Party and Charlotte Hendrix was elected the Republicans' state executive committee member. 

Thomas said that the Democrats will determine a second vice chair later. 

The reelections come after the Democrats lost the Florence City Council District 1 seat for the first time in years and possibly ever and the Florence County District 4 seat possibly for the first time. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert