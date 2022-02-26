League of Women Voters hosting climate change program Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The League of Women Voters of the Florence Area is offering the community a chance to learn about the effects of climate change on water.

The league will host a virtual program with Zach Bjur at 5:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page which can be found by search League of Women Voters Florence, S.C. on Facebook.

Board member Judy Kern recently answered three questions about the program.

1. What is the League of Women Voters?

The League of Women Voters was founded in Chicago in 1920, six months before the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified. The suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association began a “mighty political experiment” supporting 20 million American women to carry out their new responsibilities as voters. The vision since the League was founded is that women voters can help to create a more perfect democracy. For over 100 years, it has been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes that voters should play a critical role in democracy.

2. Why is climate change an important issue for the league?