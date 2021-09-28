League to release ‘fair maps’; virtual public event set for 7 p.m. Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The League of Women Voters has been closely following the redistricting process in South Carolina and preparing its own maps for consideration by the South Carolina legislature.

It will submit the maps this week to the S.C. House and S.C. Senate and will release them publicly on at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a virtual event open to the public: “What Would Fair Maps Look Like?”

The public is invited to the map release, when the league will discuss its process, reveal its maps and give a legislative update on redistricting. The maps then will be made available on the league’s redistricting page.

The LWVSC maps have been drawn by S.C. redistricting expert John Ruoff, in consultation with an independent Redistricting Advisory Committee formed of community leaders, former legislators and academic experts. These House, Senate and Congressional maps were drawn without prioritizing incumbent or partisan protection while focusing on communities of interest, including municipalities and counties.

Given the big changes that have occurred in South Carolina’s demographics over the past 10 years, districts will undergo considerable shifts no matter who is drawing the lines, the league said in a news release.