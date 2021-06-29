Leatherman criticized during SC Senate's override of governor's budget vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. of Florence drew the ire of a member of the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

S.C. Sen. Richard Cash, a Republican representing Senate District 3 that includes roughly the northern half of Anderson County, rose to speak during the Senate’s discussion over whether to override one of Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes.

Cash implied that he felt like one of his requests for a project was denied after he voted against Leatherman’s bill to allow the South Carolina Ports Authority to issue up to $550 million in bonds and that he voted against the state budget as proposed by the finance committee of which Leatherman serves as a chairman. He added that he felt that Leatherman had too much control over the process and could influence other votes taken by the Senate.

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican representing Senate District 46 that includes most of the southern part of Beaufort County and a portion of Jasper County, rose to Leatherman’s defense after Cash stopped speaking.

Davis said Cash’s characterizations were inaccurate. He said that he had to make a presentation to the Senate Finance subcommittee chair and added that he had criticized and disagreed with Leatherman and still gotten earmarks in the past.