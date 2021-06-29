Leatherman criticized during SC Senate's override of governor's budget vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. of Florence drew the ire of a member of the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday afternoon.
S.C. Sen. Richard Cash, a Republican representing Senate District 3 that includes roughly the northern half of Anderson County, rose to speak during the Senate’s discussion over whether to override one of Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes.
Cash implied that he felt like one of his requests for a project was denied after he voted against Leatherman’s bill to allow the South Carolina Ports Authority to issue up to $550 million in bonds and that he voted against the state budget as proposed by the finance committee of which Leatherman serves as a chairman. He added that he felt that Leatherman had too much control over the process and could influence other votes taken by the Senate.
S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican representing Senate District 46 that includes most of the southern part of Beaufort County and a portion of Jasper County, rose to Leatherman’s defense after Cash stopped speaking.
Davis said Cash’s characterizations were inaccurate. He said that he had to make a presentation to the Senate Finance subcommittee chair and added that he had criticized and disagreed with Leatherman and still gotten earmarks in the past.
He also said he felt that Cash might have waited too late in the process to ask for his earmarks. Davis said that once the budget gets to the floor, it is difficult to amend because state law requires that the budget needs to be balanced and adding something would require changing other parts of the budget.
Sen. Thomas Alexander, a Republican representing all of Oconee County and a part of Pickens County, also rose to Leatherman’s defense and echoed his comments about the timing of presenting his requests for the budget.
Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Democrat representing parts of Lexington and Calhoun Counties, also said that when the Senate and House budgets are reconciled in a conference committee, the requested projects must be approved by the House members, too.
Davis spoke before another veto message to say that he viewed the process currently used to spend mostly nonrecurring revenue as a vast improvement over the system used when he served as Gov. Mark Sanford’s chief of staff.
He explained that system included the decisions by state agencies to allocate funds. Davis said that process was rife with corruption and lacked transparency.
The South Carolina General Assembly voted to override 10 of McMaster’s 15 vetoes, adding $5.6 million in Pee Dee projects back to the state budget.
The House voted 100-14 and the Senate voted 38-5 to override McMaster’s veto of $18.9 million in health care projects that include $75,000 for the Rubicon Drug and Alcohol Center in Hartsville, $300,000 for a Darlington lift station and sewer project, $175,000 for the Men’s Center of the Pee Dee and $300,000 for Vital Aging of Williamsburg.
The House voted 97-7 and the Senate voted 38-5 to override McMaster’s veto of $6.5 million for law enforcement projects that included $398,000 for equipment for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, $153,500 for the office renovations and equipment at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and $1 million for body cameras for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The House voted 106-8 and the Senate voted 38-5 to override McMaster’s veto of a $94.2 million in sports, recreation and tourism purposes that included renovations to a Carnegie library in Marion County at $250,000, the Hartsville Centre Theatre at $500,000, the Marlboro Civic Center at $500,000, the Florence Center at $1 million, a park in Timmonsville at $100,000, the Amazing Grace Park in Marion County at $500,000 and Gordon Park in Dillon County at $300,000.