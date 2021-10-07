 Skip to main content
Lecture focuses on early history of Wilson (High) School
Lecture focuses on early history of Wilson (High) School

FLORENCE, S.C. − A small crowd turned out Thursday at the Florence County Museum for an encore lecture on the early history of Wilson School − now Wilson High School, which will mark its 155th year of education with homecoming festivities this weekend.

"There are not a lot of surviving primary sources to go to," said Stephen Motte, curator of interpretation and collections for the museum.

Motte said he's been interested in, and working on, the school's history now for approximately 10 years.

The lecture covered the school's history between 1866 and 1906, when the school was operating at its original location − where Poynor School is now.

When Florence originally developed the southwest corner of Palmetto and Dargan streets, that intersection wasn't the center of town that it later became, Motte said.

“The school was established immediately after the Civil War, under the supervision of the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands,” said Motte.

