Lee wins Florence County Medical Society essay contest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyssa Lee was given a $2,000 award Wednesday from the Florence County Medical Society for the essay she submitted in a society competition.

Lee is a fourth-year medical student at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Florence Regional Campus at Francis Marion University.

"I have loved my clinical experiences both in the clinic and in the hospitals in the Florence region. Particularly, I have found that the culture and team dynamics in Florence are something that I enjoy witnessing and being a part of," Lee wrote in the essay.

"I anticipate that students like Alyssa will want to return to Florence for a career in medicine because of the depth of talent, innovation, and empathy that characterizes our medical community, " said "Daniel Hyler, MD, the society's newly elected president. "Our local medical society is led by dedicated physicians from several specialties and is endorsed and partially sponsored by three of our major health institutions: HopeHealth, McLeod Health, and MUSC - Florence Medical Center."

“We want to emphasize the value students bring to each of us as practicing physicians, to our patients, and to our local medical community," said Joseph Hoyle, MD, society secretary and trustee of the South Carolina Medical Association.