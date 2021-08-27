Legislators oppose special session on mask mandates

'I land squarely in the camp of the parents are the first and foremost line of determining what is best for their children," Jordan said. "I don't dispute trying to do what's right for the kids but it's got to start with the parents first and that's where I think the issue starts and stops."

Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. said there were as many opinions on masking and mandates as there were senators.

"You've got lots of people that want the masks and some, maybe lots, of people that don't want the masks," Leatherman said. "I think the governor had a good answer a while back in an article [in the Morning News]: How are you going to enforce that? It would be a difficult task to do, I think."

He said that he was not sure whether the Senate would go back or not but added that October would be the most likely time for the General Assembly to go back.

Both Leatherman and Jordan also said that bringing the General Assembly back together for a special session could be difficult logistically.

Imagine trying to organize a dinner for 170 people, most of whom have familial, professional and community obligations, and who have been catching up on all those obligations that they put off for the last dinner that they met up for.

A spokeswoman said that House Speaker Jay Lucas would not comment on the proviso, citing the pending court cases.

