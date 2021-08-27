Legislators oppose special session on mask mandates

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three of the four Republicans representing the Pee Dee in the South Carolina General Assembly have objections about going back to Columbia for a special session to address a budget proviso banning school district mask mandates.
State Rep. Phillip Lowe said he did not support going back unless the data surrounding COVID-19 changed to indicate that masks are effective. State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Jay Jordan both said they agreed with some of what Gov. Henry McMaster has said on the issue of mask mandates.
The Proviso
Included in the state's 2021-22 budget is a proviso that prohibits public school districts from using state funds to enforce a mask mandate.
Proviso 1.108 says, "No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy."
How the Proviso Can Be Changed
The proviso can be changed in one of two ways: a special session of the South Carolina General Assembly or action by the state or federal courts that nullifies the proviso.
Special session
Several groups including the South Carolina Senate and House Democrats have called for a special session for the General Assembly to revisit the proviso.
A special session would need to be called by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. He has repeatedly indicated that he has no intentions of doing so.
There is also the possibility that the language contained in the resolution ending the South Carolina General Assembly's 2021 session could be interpreted to allow the General Assembly to come back and address the proviso without the governor calling a special session but this would require reading the resolution in a very narrow way.
Court action
There was a case filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union and several disabled children advocacy groups on behalf of several parents of children with disabilities arguing that the proviso violates the federal special education laws.
The outcome of this suit is as yet unknown.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in another case that a budget proviso prohibiting public colleges and universities from mandating vaccines did not prohibit universities and colleges from enacting mask mandates. Several public colleges and universities immediately implemented mandates after the ruling.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed suit in the South Carolina Supreme Court asking the court to declare the mask mandates of several districts as against state law.
The outcome of this suit is as yet unknown.
Do the Pee Dee's Republican legislators think the proviso should be changed?
Philip Lowe said a special session was absolutely not necessary unless the data determines that the General Assembly made a mistake with the budget proviso.
"And I've not seen data on masks that it's that effective," Lowe said.
The effectiveness of masks in preventing or slowing the spread of COVID-19 is debatable. The Morning News has located several studies, graphics and other information that essentially reach one of two conclusions, either masks are very effective and everyone should be wearing them from now until COVID-19 is controlled or they are cosmetic theater and everyone should be out in the streets burning masks.
Lowe added that the school districts that have enacted mask mandates despite the proviso are in violation of the law.
Jay Jordan said that everyone was trying to do what they think is right regarding masks but added that he agreed with McMaster that parents should be making decisions for their children.
'I land squarely in the camp of the parents are the first and foremost line of determining what is best for their children," Jordan said. "I don't dispute trying to do what's right for the kids but it's got to start with the parents first and that's where I think the issue starts and stops."
Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. said there were as many opinions on masking and mandates as there were senators.
"You've got lots of people that want the masks and some, maybe lots, of people that don't want the masks," Leatherman said. "I think the governor had a good answer a while back in an article [in the Morning News]: How are you going to enforce that? It would be a difficult task to do, I think."
He said that he was not sure whether the Senate would go back or not but added that October would be the most likely time for the General Assembly to go back.
Both Leatherman and Jordan also said that bringing the General Assembly back together for a special session could be difficult logistically.
Imagine trying to organize a dinner for 170 people, most of whom have familial, professional and community obligations, and who have been catching up on all those obligations that they put off for the last dinner that they met up for.
A spokeswoman said that House Speaker Jay Lucas would not comment on the proviso, citing the pending court cases.