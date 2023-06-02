FLORENCE, S.C. — Dalphanie Gamble along with her family, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Ambassadors recently cut the ribbon to become a new member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Leigh Boulevard & Company is a full-service business center designed for, but not limited to, real estate professionals.

Business owners can rent office suites, rooms for meetings, training, or workshops. The center also offers shared office spaces, copy/fax/scan and notary services.

For a monthly fee, customers receive the use of office space with services such as phone, fax, internet/Wi-Fi, copier and scanner. It is an ideal environment for any agent, lender, freelancer, or entrepreneur who needs professional workspace.

"One of the biggest advantages that our Business Center offers is flexibility," Gamble said. "Establishing your company in a Business Center means, above all, reducing expenses in contrast to renting an office by yourself. Our Business Center has everything you need to run your business in the most efficient manner with no long-term commitment."

The center is at 2011 Second Loop Road, Suite C, Florence and can be reached by phone at 843-702-0148, by fax at 843-702-0149 or by email at dalphanie@leighblvd.com. Its hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays by appointment only. The center is also in Facebook, Leigh Boulevard and Company.