Leisure Pools and Spas bringing 200 new jobs to Marion County

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said he was thrilled.

"We would like to welcome Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. to Marion County as our newest industrial partner," Harper said. "Most importantly, we are excited for the jobs that it will make available for those that are seeking employment."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also said he was thrilled the company had selected the state for its new facility.

"Today’s announcement is another indication that companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in our state," McMaster said. "It’s also exciting to see this company will invest and create 200 new jobs in one of our state’s rural areas.”

“Today, we celebrate Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "Bringing new jobs to our state, this announcement is a terrific step forward for the company, our loyal workforce and the local community."

Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. was founded in 2000. The company installs fiberglass in-ground swimming pools, fiberglass plunge pools, fiberglass lap pools and water features throughout the country.