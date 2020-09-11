Leisure Pools and Spas bringing 200 new jobs to Marion County

MARION, S.C. — A fiberglass in-ground pool maker will invest $6.1 million and create 200 new jobs in Marion County.
Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. announced plans Friday morning to establish operations at 131 Highway 76 in Marion.
The new facility will specialize in composite swimming pools, underground fuel tanks, water storage tanks, computer numerical control (CNC) robotic molding and other related tools.
“The purchase of the Groupe Beneteau boat manufacturing facility in Marion, S.C., is an exciting and very timely purchase for the Leisure Pools Group," said Leisure Pools Group CEO and co-founder David Pain in a media advisory from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. "The manufacturing facility is a world-class composite manufacturing facility coupled with a very talented team that has a strong pride of work.
"When this opportunity first developed, our team was focused on finding a way to meet growing consumer demand for our composite fiberglass swimming pools. The state of South Carolina and Marion County economic development teams have been incredible to work with putting together a program welcoming our company to Marion, S.C. and to help create jobs. We look forward to being part of the Marion County community and doing our best to create jobs and commerce for the state and county.”
Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said he was thrilled.
"We would like to welcome Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. to Marion County as our newest industrial partner," Harper said. "Most importantly, we are excited for the jobs that it will make available for those that are seeking employment."
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also said he was thrilled the company had selected the state for its new facility.
"Today’s announcement is another indication that companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in our state," McMaster said. "It’s also exciting to see this company will invest and create 200 new jobs in one of our state’s rural areas.”
“Today, we celebrate Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "Bringing new jobs to our state, this announcement is a terrific step forward for the company, our loyal workforce and the local community."
Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. was founded in 2000. The company installs fiberglass in-ground swimming pools, fiberglass plunge pools, fiberglass lap pools and water features throughout the country.
The new facility is expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.
Individuals interested in joining the Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. team should visit leisurepoolsusa.com/join-our-team/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.