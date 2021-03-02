 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leo Woodberry, Loretta Slater to participate in virtual congressional briefing next week
0 comments

Leo Woodberry, Loretta Slater to participate in virtual congressional briefing next week

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence residents will be panelists at a March 9 virtual congressional briefing hosted by Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. 

Loretta Slater, executive director of the Whitney Slater Foundation, will appear on the first panel, and the Rev. Leo Woodberry of the New Alpha Community Development Corporation will be appear on the second panel and deliver closing remarks called "Now is the time for community solutions." 

Both are scheduled to speak for around five minutes on the panels. Slater will speak on health and Woodberry will speak on community-led solutions. 

Also on the panel with Slater are Danna Smith, executive director of the Dogwood Alliance of Asheville, N.C., Alex Easdale, executive director of the Southern Climate and Energy Network, Rev. Malik Saafir, and Frank Figgers, program manager of One Voice. 

On the panel with Woodberry are Mikhaela Sherrod, executive director of Agricultural Mission Inc., Dana Clare Redden of Solar Concierge, Aiko Schafer, director of Just Solutions, and Monica Patrick, executive director of We the People of Detroit. 

The briefing is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. 

Registration is available at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOqhrzktHNAHvg-14xasnyUySPdlkpgZ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert