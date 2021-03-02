Leo Woodberry, Loretta Slater to participate in virtual congressional briefing next week

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence residents will be panelists at a March 9 virtual congressional briefing hosted by Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin.

Loretta Slater, executive director of the Whitney Slater Foundation, will appear on the first panel, and the Rev. Leo Woodberry of the New Alpha Community Development Corporation will be appear on the second panel and deliver closing remarks called "Now is the time for community solutions."

Both are scheduled to speak for around five minutes on the panels. Slater will speak on health and Woodberry will speak on community-led solutions.

Also on the panel with Slater are Danna Smith, executive director of the Dogwood Alliance of Asheville, N.C., Alex Easdale, executive director of the Southern Climate and Energy Network, Rev. Malik Saafir, and Frank Figgers, program manager of One Voice.

On the panel with Woodberry are Mikhaela Sherrod, executive director of Agricultural Mission Inc., Dana Clare Redden of Solar Concierge, Aiko Schafer, director of Just Solutions, and Monica Patrick, executive director of We the People of Detroit.

The briefing is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Registration is available at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOqhrzktHNAHvg-14xasnyUySPdlkpgZ.

