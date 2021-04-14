Leon Holden named Chamber Ambassador of the Year

“Everyone has the best interest of Florence and the community at heart,” Holden said. “I think it is a wonderful program.”

He said they are all of “business-minded individuals.” Most own or work in small businesses in the community.

As ambassadors, Holden said, they welcome new people and businesses to Florence with open arms and encourage them to become involved in the chamber and its activities.

The camaraderie of the group goes beyond the ambassador program, Lavrinc said.

“This is the fourth year for the award,” Lavrinc said. “There is a lot of competition for the award. This group makes my job fun. I have made a lot of friendships among them.”

“I like a challenge,” Holden said. “Everyone gives 110 percent. I just happened to win. It is a testament to the program and dedication of its members.”

Holden said it does take dedication to attend as many ribbon cuttings as the chamber sponsor every month, along with other activities of the group.

This is Holden’s third year as an ambassador.