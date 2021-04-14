Leon Holden named Chamber Ambassador of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second year in a row, Leon Holden has earned the title of Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year. He was presented a plaque, $100 gift card and a crown on Wednesday at a luncheon at Hyatt Place in downtown Florence.
“The ambassador is chosen by accumulation of points for showing up to ribbon cuttings, volunteering to help for chamber events, recruiting new members to the chamber, attending Business After Hours events and the like,” said Jay Lavrinc, director of membership relations for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Each item is worth various points that are tallied monthly and totaled yearly.”
Holden accumulated 1,240 points for the calendar year of 2020.
“This is exceptional considering events were curtailed due to COVID from February to May 2020,” Lavrinc said. “This is Leon’s second year in a row to win this prestigious award. The ambassador group’s competitiveness, for this award, is very aggressive throughout the year but allows for some jovial razzing of each between the ambassadors.”
Holden said he is already being asked if he is going to make it three in a row.
His answer, “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Holden said the focus of chamber ambassadors is to support the Florence chamber in the movement to move Florence forward. He said this is the vision of the staff and the board.
“Everyone has the best interest of Florence and the community at heart,” Holden said. “I think it is a wonderful program.”
He said they are all of “business-minded individuals.” Most own or work in small businesses in the community.
As ambassadors, Holden said, they welcome new people and businesses to Florence with open arms and encourage them to become involved in the chamber and its activities.
The camaraderie of the group goes beyond the ambassador program, Lavrinc said.
“This is the fourth year for the award,” Lavrinc said. “There is a lot of competition for the award. This group makes my job fun. I have made a lot of friendships among them.”
“I like a challenge,” Holden said. “Everyone gives 110 percent. I just happened to win. It is a testament to the program and dedication of its members.”
Holden said it does take dedication to attend as many ribbon cuttings as the chamber sponsor every month, along with other activities of the group.
This is Holden’s third year as an ambassador.
“I joined because I wanted to be involved in the community and be a part of the growth in Florence,” Holden said. “That seemed to be an easy way of doing this.”
He said the chamber is a great way of networking and promoting your own business.
Holden attended World Harvest Bible College in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated in 1998.
“That is where I met my mentors and now business partners Russ and Cookie Christian,” he said.
Holden is co-owner Jerry’s Best Services Heating and Cooling. The business opened three years ago at about the same time he joined the chamber ambassadors. He said his company serves the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand areas with residential and commercial heating and cooling services.
Holden, a native of Florence, grew up in and attended Palmetto Street Church of God. He is a 1992 graduate of Wilson High School. He is single.
Holden said he wears many different hats. He is a paramedic with the Pamplico Rescue Squad. He has worked with Florence and Williamsburg counties EMS and other agencies
“I am also a licensed auctioneer,” Holden said. “I love it.”