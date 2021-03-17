Lesley Kirby is Florence chamber Small Business Person of the Year

They are continuing the practice but now only once a month.

In addition, Dr. Kirby has posted billboards around Florence with positive, uplifting messages as a way to inspire some smiles during a difficult time, Jackson said.

It was during a Christmas luncheon at Victors in 2019 that Kirby announced to her team the plan for raising funds and donating them to charities.

“Little did they know what challenges would stand in their way when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020,” Jackson said. “Undeterred by COVID, Kirby and her team at Lifetime Hearing Services continued to march forward with a dogged determination to bring positive elements to our community during a dark and challenging year.”

Throughout 2020, Kirby and her team set aside a portion of the proceeds of every hearing aid purchase to donate to charities, Jackson said. Recipients of their donations were McArn Food Bank in Cheraw, the Darlington County Humane Society, the American Heart Association, Foster Care Clothing, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, and Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The team also hosted three gospel concerts by two artists during the year at Kirby’s home church, Palmetto Street Church of God.