Lesley Kirby is Florence chamber Small Business Person of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Lesley Kirby, owner of Lifetime Hearing in Florence, was named the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2021 Small Business Person of the Year on Wednesday during a luncheon at the Florence Center. The award, given annually, is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank.
“As we take a moment to recognize one small-business owner, let us congratulate all small-business owners who have survived the challenges of the past year,” said Ken Jackson of Re/Max Professionals and member of the chamber board of directors.
Each year the award is presented to individuals who have managed a successful business with a record of responsibility toward employees, customers and members of the community.
Unable to attend, President and CEO of Dedicated Community Bank Jim Ivey said prior to the announcement, “We at Dedicated Community Bank are pleased to sponsor the Small Business Person of the Year Award, given by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.”
“What a year we have all endured,” Kirby said after accepting the award. “I am so proud of Florence, our community and my team.”
Kirby said she was flabbergasted and very surprised by this award.
“I am truly humbled and appreciative of Florence for this award,” she said. “I am glad that I have been able to shine a light and be able to help others during this difficult time.”
“I am so proud of my team for pushing on and not giving up this year,” Kirby said. “God knew our community needed this. It has been a blessing to us to be able to help the community.”
Jackson said just prior to celebrating the 20th anniversary of her practice last year, Kirby and her team developed a plan for raising donations for the team’s individual favorite local charities.
“I had an idea to give back to the community and COVID struck,” she said.
Kirby and her team had to make a decision whether to stop before getting started or push forward with her plans.
Kirby said she felt compelled to do her part to uplift and encourage her fellow businesses during the pandemic and to help the community.
During the pandemic Kirby and her team raised nearly $25,000 for local charities, and she and a fellow small-business owner started Wonderful Wednesdays.
Kirby said she approached Angela Pecca, owner of Consider the Lilies, about doing something together. Thinking outside the box, they came up with the idea to surprise two small, hometown businesses each week with flowers. Kirby made a video for Facebook to educate the community about those businesses.
“It has been so rewarding, I have felt blessed,” Kirby said.
They are continuing the practice but now only once a month.
In addition, Dr. Kirby has posted billboards around Florence with positive, uplifting messages as a way to inspire some smiles during a difficult time, Jackson said.
It was during a Christmas luncheon at Victors in 2019 that Kirby announced to her team the plan for raising funds and donating them to charities.
“Little did they know what challenges would stand in their way when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020,” Jackson said. “Undeterred by COVID, Kirby and her team at Lifetime Hearing Services continued to march forward with a dogged determination to bring positive elements to our community during a dark and challenging year.”
Throughout 2020, Kirby and her team set aside a portion of the proceeds of every hearing aid purchase to donate to charities, Jackson said. Recipients of their donations were McArn Food Bank in Cheraw, the Darlington County Humane Society, the American Heart Association, Foster Care Clothing, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The team also hosted three gospel concerts by two artists during the year at Kirby’s home church, Palmetto Street Church of God.
“Lifetime Hearing has been such a blessing to me and my family. It is our way of giving back to the community,” Kirby said when she announced her team was going to raise funds for these charities. “I know it was my gift from God to be able to bring Lifetime Hearing to this area. So in some way, we need to take care of this community.”
Kirby moved to Florence approximately 30 years ago from Upstate New York. For roughly 10 years, she worked as the director of audiology at Pee Dee Ear Nose and Throat. In June 2000, she started her own practice in a kitchen and spare room of a house next door to her current location.
Kirby received her doctoral degree in audiology from Arizona School of Health Sciences. She has served as president of the S.C. Academy of Audiology and was appointed by a S.C. Governor to the State Board of Examiners in speech pathology to help write legislation on governing audiology practices in this state.
Kirby, a licensed Doctor of Audiology, has been taking care of Florence and neighboring communities for more than 20 years. Her business is the only private practice audiology center in the Pee Dee, and has two full-service and two part time locations in four of our region’s communities. All offices are staffed by licensed and certified professionals personally mentored by Kirby.
The main focus of the eight-member team at Lifetime Hearing in Florence is hearing aid work and cochlear implants. The team also treats patients with tinnitus, ringing in the ears.
Lifetime Hearing has offices in Cheraw, Hartsville, Lake City and Camden as well as Florence.
Kirby and her husband, Ronnie, live in Timmonsville with their children Garrett, 23, and Kelsey, 16.
Outside of work and charitable endeavors, Kirby has been involved with Business Networking International groups and with Life Skills University, a series of seminars to help teens and young adults learn finance skills as they prepare to become independent adults. But her favorite thing to do is spend time fishing, hunting, boating, and eating crab legs with her family.
Kirby said she is going to take a little break and concentrate on Lifetime Hearing for a while.
Lifetime Hearing is at 522 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.