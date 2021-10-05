 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Less than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in SC
0 Comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS

Less than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in SC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On July 30, South Carolina reported 1,392 confirmed coronavirus cases. That was the highest total in five months.

Two days earlier, the state reported 871 confirmed cases. That was the last time less than 1,000 confirmed cases were reported in the state.

Until now.

On Tuesday, 993 confirmed cases and 255 probable cases were reported in South Carolina for a total of 1,248.

In the Pee Dee, 62 total cases (45 confirmed) were reported.

In Florence County, 35 total cases (21 confirmed) were reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As South Carolina closes in on 700,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, a recent spike might be ending.

Other than Florence County, only 27 total cases (24 confirmed) were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee.

Marion County reported eight total cases (seven confirmed). Dillon County also reported eight total cases (six confirmed). Darlington County reported seven total cases (all confirmed). Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported two confirmed cases.

No deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 27 deaths (26 confirmed) were reported.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 697,635 confirmed cases, 170,939 probable cases, 11,036 confirmed deaths and 1,693 probable deaths.

The state reported 16,007 tests were conducted Sunday with 8.9% positivity. To date, 11,077,472 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert