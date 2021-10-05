Less than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On July 30, South Carolina reported 1,392 confirmed coronavirus cases. That was the highest total in five months.
Two days earlier, the state reported 871 confirmed cases. That was the last time less than 1,000 confirmed cases were reported in the state.
Until now.
On Tuesday, 993 confirmed cases and 255 probable cases were reported in South Carolina for a total of 1,248.
In the Pee Dee, 62 total cases (45 confirmed) were reported.
In Florence County, 35 total cases (21 confirmed) were reported.
As South Carolina closes in on 700,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, a recent spike might be ending.
Other than Florence County, only 27 total cases (24 confirmed) were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee.
Marion County reported eight total cases (seven confirmed). Dillon County also reported eight total cases (six confirmed). Darlington County reported seven total cases (all confirmed). Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported two confirmed cases.
No deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 27 deaths (26 confirmed) were reported.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 697,635 confirmed cases, 170,939 probable cases, 11,036 confirmed deaths and 1,693 probable deaths.
The state reported 16,007 tests were conducted Sunday with 8.9% positivity. To date, 11,077,472 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.