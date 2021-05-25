Less than 100 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in South Carolina.
Only five of those were from the Pee Dee. Four counties in the region did not report any confirmed cases or probable cases.
Of the 97 new confirmed cases in the state, three were in Williamsburg County and two were in Florence County. Neither county reported a probable case. Statewide, 61 probable cases were reported.
None of the 15 new confirmed deaths in South Carolina was reported in the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported statewide.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,740 confirmed cases, 100,785 probable cases, 8,550 confirmed deaths and 1,155 probable deaths.
To date, 7,807,979 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 85,552 people were tested Sunday. The positivity rate was 3.2%.
As of Sunday, 3,311,592vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,885,690 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.9%) and 1,544,609 are fully vaccinated (36.0%).
Of the 11,277 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,436 are occupied (74.81%). Of those, 302 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.58%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.