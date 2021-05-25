Less than 100 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in South Carolina.

Only five of those were from the Pee Dee. Four counties in the region did not report any confirmed cases or probable cases.

Of the 97 new confirmed cases in the state, three were in Williamsburg County and two were in Florence County. Neither county reported a probable case. Statewide, 61 probable cases were reported.

None of the 15 new confirmed deaths in South Carolina was reported in the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported statewide.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,740 confirmed cases, 100,785 probable cases, 8,550 confirmed deaths and 1,155 probable deaths.

To date, 7,807,979 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 85,552 people were tested Sunday. The positivity rate was 3.2%.

As of Sunday, 3,311,592vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,885,690 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.9%) and 1,544,609 are fully vaccinated (36.0%).