Less than 600 coronavirus cases reported Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Although 63 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Pee Dee counties, there were no deaths except for a probable death in Marion County.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 539 new confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases, 11 additional confirmed deaths and the one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,970, probable cases to 6,639, confirmed deaths to 3,449 and probable deaths to 212.

Darlington County reported 23 cases and two probable cases on Monday. That was followed in the Pee Dee by Florence County (20/5), Marion County (8), Dillon County (5), Williamsburg County (4) and Marlboro County (3).

There are 149 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,768,755 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.