Let's Talk Florence brings people together to share ideas and friendly conversation

FLORENCE – Members of Let’s Talk Florence gathered at Victors on Monday night to exchange ideas, celebrate common ground, have honest conversations and to socialize and meet new people. Between 75 and 100 people attended.
“Let’s Talk” Florence members come from many walks of life. Their goal is to overlook boundaries and bias by engaging in conversation. Sen. Mike Reichenbach, a member of the group, encouraged everyone attending to embrace their differences.
“Let me learn from you, let me hear what is on your mind. Let me know about your life experiences that make you who you are and how you see the world. And then when we decide on what we are going to do moving forward in life it creates a different lens than it’s got to be I win you lose. So thank you for doing this. I was a part of this long before the senate. This makes a difference in the senate in politics but in life and I am so proud of you for making the time to be here.”
People are also reading…
Joan Billheimer, founder, said they try to meet every other month on a Monday night.