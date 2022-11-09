 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let's Talk Florence brings people together to share ideas and friendly conversation

  • 0

FLORENCE – Members of Let’s Talk Florence gathered at Victors on Monday night to exchange ideas, celebrate common ground, have honest conversations and to socialize and meet new people. Between 75 and 100 people attended.

“Let’s Talk” Florence members come from many walks of life. Their goal is to overlook boundaries and bias by engaging in conversation. Sen. Mike Reichenbach, a member of the group, encouraged everyone attending to embrace their differences.

“Let me learn from you, let me hear what is on your mind. Let me know about your life experiences that make you who you are and how you see the world. And then when we decide on what we are going to do moving forward in life it creates a different lens than it’s got to be I win you lose. So thank you for doing this. I was a part of this long before the senate. This makes a difference in the senate in politics but in life and I am so proud of you for making the time to be here.”

People are also reading…

Joan Billheimer, founder, said they try to meet every other month on a Monday night.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert