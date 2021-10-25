Let's Talk Florence SC brings diverse group together for informal conversations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Let’s Talk Florence SC started with the idea that casually planned conversations were the way to improve relationships and develop friendships between a diverse group of people in Florence.
Joan Billheimer, retired from First Reliance Bank, invited a group of people with diverse backgrounds, races and ideas to her home to plan the way forward. Out of those initial meetings came the loosely organized group called Let’s Talk Florence SC. They meet once a month on the third Monday of the month.
Billheimer said the conversations began at her home over a glass of wine. That was before COVID halted things.
“I wanted to bring a group of people together for something like a wine party, where it was not something you had to do but something you wanted to do,” Billheimer said.
The group quickly outgrew Billheimer’s home setting. This month the meeting was sponsored by Victors and held outdoors at the downtown restaurant. Guests enjoyed informal conversations, drinks and appetizers. Approximately 40 people attend.
Mike and Charisse Reichenbach were in the conversations from the beginning. Mike said his goal is a desire and willingness for civil discourse where people embrace their differences and disagreements through conversations, not argue about them, and find the common goals and good in each other.
He said for the most part we all have the same goals for our families. He said relationships break down barriers.
The October meeting was Shad Hargrove’s first time interacting with the group. He said Let’s Talk Florence is a great way to network with individuals in the area and get to know people. He came to Florence in June with QVC.
Cameron Packett said she always gets something out of attending these informal meetings.
“I leave feeling better than when I got here,” she said.
Packett said even if she has had a busy day, it is always worth the effort to join the group at Let’s Talk Florence SC.
She said there is no planned agenda, although some meetings have included a speaker. Packett said it is a good, safe space to get a different perspective on life.
“I love to make friends,” said Jill Lewis at the October gathering. “I love people.”
She said communication is important in all aspects of life. It is through communication that differences and problems are solved. Lewis said conversations and just listening to others are important to successful communication.
“Communication is most important,” she said. “It is important for Florence that we get ahead of anything that will prevent us from being a big family.”
Rose Mary Samuel said she joined the Let’s Talk group because of the diversity and the commitment of the people to make Florence better.
“It is about people helping people,” she said. “It doesn’t matter your race, color or religion.”
Samuel said the group is about bringing more people to Florence and making sure they are included.
“We are the middle of the road between New York and Florida," she said. "We are the heart of the interstate, and people are trying to damage the heart.”
Samuel said in her work, she comes across many people. She said her company is big on diversity.
Beth Lamm said she was not a part of the initial group that planned Let’s Talk Florence SC but has enjoyed being a part of it. She designed the Let’s Talk Florence SC card that is distributed at meeting.
Lamm said since joining the group, it has reaffirmed her views and outlook on things.
“I try to find common ground whether we agree or disagree,” she said. “We all bring a different history or perspective to the conversation. Yet we all have one thing in common. We all live in the same community. I try to judge people by their character and not their skin color. That is how I’ve lived my life and how I’ve taught my children.”
Lamm said she and her husband came to Florence in 2001.
“I’ve never lived anywhere as long as I have in this town,” she said. “I have made a lot of really good friends here.”
The Let’s Talk Florence SC card displays a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that reads: “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with other.”
The group works on the premise that these words are as relevant today as they were nearly six decades ago.
“For all the time gone by and the progress made, we still have yet to climb the mountain Dr. King envisioned,” it states.
Lamm said “Let’s Talk” members come from many different walks of life, are different colors, races and religions; yet, they all ended up in Florence for one reason or another. Each one has a responsibility to communicate with others and to make Florence a better place to live.
Lamm said they are trying to climb that mountain together one conversation at a time.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 15 at Victors. To join the group, email Billheimer at joanbillheimer@gmail.com.