Let's Talk Florence SC brings diverse group together for informal conversations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rose Mary Samuel said she joined the Let’s Talk group because of the diversity and the commitment of the people to make Florence better.

“It is about people helping people,” she said. “It doesn’t matter your race, color or religion.”

Samuel said the group is about bringing more people to Florence and making sure they are included.

“We are the middle of the road between New York and Florida," she said. "We are the heart of the interstate, and people are trying to damage the heart.”

Samuel said in her work, she comes across many people. She said her company is big on diversity.

Beth Lamm said she was not a part of the initial group that planned Let’s Talk Florence SC but has enjoyed being a part of it. She designed the Let’s Talk Florence SC card that is distributed at meeting.

Lamm said since joining the group, it has reaffirmed her views and outlook on things.