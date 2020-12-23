 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to Santa
0 comments
featured

Letters to Santa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE

The city of Florence has gotten into the Letters to Santa business this month. It has been collecting letters in a special mailbox in downtown Florence. Santa has been replying to the letters as they have come in. This is a selection of the letters that have been submitted.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert