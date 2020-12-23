Letters to Santa
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday.
Lawsuit alleges Lake City police, Florence County Detention Center policy violations led to the death of a Lake City man
EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A lawsuit filed Monday in Florence County has alleged that officers from the Lake City Police Department and Florence County Detention Center violated their organizations' policies and that those violations resulted in the death of Erskine McClam on Dec. 27, 2018.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist has been arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A smoking cooler Thursday night lead to the evacuation of guests from a Interstate 20/95 interchange motel.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a two-car crash at North Edisto Drive and Waverly Avenue.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit money.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was stabbed to death Friday night on the 500 block of South Barringer Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.