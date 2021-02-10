Lewis Brown, Robert Kilgo to head Darlington County economic development

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two former members of the Darlington County Council are now leading the economic development efforts of the county.
J. Lewis Brown has been named economic development director for the county and Robert "Bobby" Kilgo has been named deputy economic development director.
Brown, who recently resigned from the council to take his new position, said he was still committed to serving Darlington County and helping the county to improve.
He said he saw his new role as an opportunity to expand his role in economic development. Brown said he had worked on economic development for his eight years on the council but particularly the last four.
Brown also said that his experience working at Sonoco has afforded him the opportunity work with Fortune 500 companies and several large employers in Darlington County.
He represented the western half of the city of Hartsville on the county council. A special election will be called to elect his replacement on the council.
Brown said that he was hired by County Administrator Marion Stewart III. He added that the council did not have anything to do with the hire. In most county governments, the county council hires the administrator and the administrator hires the department heads including economic development.
Kilgo said he had begun working in his new position about three weeks ago. He said he was happy to be working to better Darlington County.
"I love this county and I want to do anything to make it better," Kilgo said.
He also said that the county would be relocating its economic development office to the city of Darlington from its previous location at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Kilgo was defeated by Angie Stone Godbold in the District 1 2020 Republican primary.
He represented half of the city of Darlington, meaning the economic development office has leaders from the two largest cities in the county.
The economic development director position opened when Frank Willis, former executive economic development director of Darlington County and a former mayor of the city of Florence, retired from his position.