Lewis Brown, Robert Kilgo to head Darlington County economic development

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two former members of the Darlington County Council are now leading the economic development efforts of the county.

J. Lewis Brown has been named economic development director for the county and Robert "Bobby" Kilgo has been named deputy economic development director.

Brown, who recently resigned from the council to take his new position, said he was still committed to serving Darlington County and helping the county to improve.

He said he saw his new role as an opportunity to expand his role in economic development. Brown said he had worked on economic development for his eight years on the council but particularly the last four.

Brown also said that his experience working at Sonoco has afforded him the opportunity work with Fortune 500 companies and several large employers in Darlington County.

He represented the western half of the city of Hartsville on the county council. A special election will be called to elect his replacement on the council.