Library announces summer programs

FLORENCE – Summer is fast approaching, and The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on Dargan Street in Florence has announced several programs for its 2022 Adult Summer Reading Series.

The theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. The series, made possible by Friends of Florence County Library, is free.

The first is a beginner’s beekeeping program from noon to 2 p.m. June 14 for adults 18 and older with Master Beekeeper David Yannello, president of the Pee Dee Beekeepers Association. He will discuss steps that need to be taken before a hive is purchased and explain what is required to become a successful beekeeper.

Yannello will bring an observation hive, so attendees can observe what it looks like inside of a bee hive, said Deborah Bartell, information services manager with the Florence County Library System.

He will discuss how some beekeepers raise queens and other bees to sell to farmers for pollination. Also covered will be the different classes of beekeepers and the commodities that bees provide, such as honey, beeswax, pollen, propolis and royal jelly.

Bartell said the program is like an introductory 101 course to beekeeping.

The audience will have the opportunity to taste local honey and purchase it. A question and answer session will conclude the program.

Registration is required and seating is limited.

The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library is hosting WBTW Meteorologist Frank Johnson at noon June 20.

Johnson is the chief meteorologist at News 13 and was named Weathercaster of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association in 2014 and 2015. He earned his meteorology degree from Pennsylvania State University. During his career he experienced dangerous weather working in the Tornado Alley region, as well as in hurricane prone areas.

Johnson will talk about his career as a meteorologist and describe how weather impacts different aspects of gardening and beekeeping.

His favorite hobbies are gardening, beekeeping and taking care of his chickens. He also enjoys exploring the Carolinas with his family, spending time at the beach, fishing, and riding his vintage motorcycle.

At noon June 27, adults 18 and older are invited to play Book Swap Bingo.

Book Swap Bingo is traditional bingo with books for prizes. Each participant is asked to bring two new or gently used books that will be used for prizes. Participants, who get Bingo, get to grab a free book off the table.

Playing is free but space is limited and registration is required.

Ann Johnson, who has frequently attended the summer programs for adults, said one of the programs she attended was the Francis Marion University Young Gifted and Blessed Choir in February 2019.

“At this program, we had over 155 people to attend from the community and surrounding areas,” Bartell said.

She said the program was in honor of Black History month celebration in 2019.

The choir is comprised of students of various musical experience, ethnic backgrounds and ages to celebrate music and spirituality through the tradition of African American religious gospel music.

Johnson said she also attended another Black History Month program, which featured several speakers, and one of Gullah history.

“The library programs are really awesome and inspirational,” she said. “I enjoy them because they are enlightening, not just entertaining.”

She said there were several she couldn’t attend but is grateful that the library offers a variety of programs in the summer for adults.

Johnson said during the pandemic she enjoyed reading books from the library, too. She said it was a way to feel like you are outside of your home, while in a corner sitting and reading.

“It was my haven,” she said. “I am really, truly appreciative of what the library has to offer.”

Johnson said she plans to attend as many of the programs this year as possible.

Bartell said they have two book clubs this summer, one in June and one in July. Members get books from the library and meet once a month to discuss the chosen book. Debbie Quesada is the book club coordinator and assists with adult programs.

Programs are planned all year long. Some include Black History Month, crafts and computer programs.

Bartell said the library also has the E.N. Zeigler South Carolina History Room devoted to family histories, which is a great place to explore in the summer. She said they have a lot of genealogical information on families in the area and maps. Genealogy resources includes AncestryPlus Library Edition They have tree trackers for families to fill out.

Registration is required. Bartell said before the pandemic, they had about 50 to 60 people attend their summer programs, but now seating is limited.

“We will have a waiting list when the events fill up,” Bartell said. “There will be no guarantee, but should someone drop out, the space will be filled from the waiting list.”

The library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday.

For information on any of these programs or to register, call 843-413-7074 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library is located at 509 S. Dargan St. Florence.

