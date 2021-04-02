Lifetime Hearing aids man who lost hearing aids in fire

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lifetime Hearing in Florence learned of a fire at the home of Frank and Sandra Lilley on March 3 and came to the rescue when it discovered his hearing aids were lost in the fire.

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, Frank and Sandra Lilley were awakened by one of their grandchildren alerting them their house was on fire, said Lesley Kirby, owner of Lifetime Hearing of Florence.

“The cause was reportedly a heat lamp that was keeping some baby chicks warm on their back porch,” Kirby said. “Within minutes, their home was engulfed in flames.”

She said the Lilleys, their son and two grandchildren were able to escape unscathed, although their pet cat, dog and turtle perished in the fire.

They also lost their entire home and all of the contents, including Frank Lilley's hearing aids, Kirby said.

Sandra Lilley said that the community, along with her grandchildren's school, and the Red Cross, was wonderful at helping them get back on their feet.