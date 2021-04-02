 Skip to main content
Lifetime Hearing aids man who lost hearing aids in fire
Lifetime Hearing aids man who lost hearing aids in fire

Hearing aids

Kim Borelli helps her patient, Frank Lilley, with new hearing aids after his old ones were lost in a house fire.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lifetime Hearing in Florence learned of a fire at the home of Frank and Sandra Lilley on March 3 and came to the rescue when it discovered his hearing aids were lost in the fire.

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, Frank and Sandra Lilley were awakened by one of their grandchildren alerting them their house was on fire, said Lesley Kirby, owner of Lifetime Hearing of Florence.

“The cause was reportedly a heat lamp that was keeping some baby chicks warm on their back porch,” Kirby said. “Within minutes, their home was engulfed in flames.”

She said the Lilleys, their son and two grandchildren were able to escape unscathed, although their pet cat, dog and turtle perished in the fire.

They also lost their entire home and all of the contents, including Frank Lilley's hearing aids, Kirby said.

Sandra Lilley said that the community, along with her grandchildren's school, and the Red Cross, was wonderful at helping them get back on their feet.

The Red Cross notified Lifetime Hearing Services about Frank Lilley's predicament (he is one of the company's patients), and licensed practitioner Kim Borrelli contacted the Beltone Hearing Foundation. Beltone has a program, through an application process with Lifetime Hearing, to provide deserving individuals with complimentary hearing aids.

Kirby said Lifetime Hearing partnered with Beltone to provide the patient free professional services to program and professionally fit the patient with the hearing aids. Frank Lilley was provided Beltone's newest rechargeable hearing system, the Rely 4, at no cost.

Lilley said he was grateful for the new hearing aid and said it was working well for him.

“Beltone is a proud partner in our community, coming alongside and assisting those who have life- changing situations,” Kirby said. “Lifetime Hearing is also extremely proud to be able to assist its local community and their patients when tragedy strikes.”

Lifetime Hearing is located at 522 W. Palmetto St. in Florence with other locations in Hartsville, Cheraw and Camden. For further information about Lifetime Hearing, visit www.LifetimeHearingServices.com or call 843-662-4327.

