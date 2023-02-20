FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries’ 23rd Annual BBQ Fundraiser is scheduled for the week of March 20-24.

The event will take place at Holt Brothers BBQ in Florence. Plates will be available by pick up, drive-thru or eat-in at Holt Brothers BBQ Florence from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week of the event.

As the main fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries, the annual barbecue allows the organization to provide emergency financial assistance to prevent Florence County families from being evicted and becoming homeless. The fundraiser will help prevent families from having their utilities disconnected so they can live in habitable housing.

Plates are $10 each and include barbecue, rice and gravy, slaw, green beans, and hush puppies. To purchase plates, visit www.lighthouseflorence.org/events. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Holt Brothers BBQ in Florence the week of the event.