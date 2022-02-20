Lighthouse Ministries barbecue fundraiser scheduled for March 21-25

2. How did the barbecue fundraiser get started?

When we started this fundraiser, we had only been serving the community for four years. The current funding was not enough to help the growing number of families that needed our services. The BBQ fundraiser was created to find a new way to meet the needs of our community.

3. How does the fundraising process work?

There are numerous ways the community can help us. Purchasing plates to the BBQ, sponsoring the BBQ, and even getting the word out to their family and friends to buy a BBQ plate. Any of these options helps families who are struggling to meet their basic needs.

4. How will the funds raised be spent?

As the main fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries Basic Needs Program, the BBQ allows the organization to help more families with rent to prevent them from being evicted and becoming homeless. We will also use these funds to prevent families from having their utilities disconnected so they can live in habitable housing.

5. Do you have a fundraising goal for the event?