Lighthouse Ministries barbecue fundraiser scheduled for March 21-25

FLORENCE, S.C. — Barbecue lovers have a chance to help a Florence charity the next time they chow down.
Lighthouse Ministries’ 22nd annual barbecue fundraiser is scheduled for March 21-25 at Holt Brothers BBQ.
Plates are $10 each and will be available by pick up, drive-thru or eat-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They include barbecue, sweet potatoes, slaw, green beans, and hush puppies. To purchase plates, visit www.lighthouseflorence.org/events.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at Holt Brothers BBQ in Florence the week of the event.
Lighthouse Ministries Development Associate Casey Rasmussen answered our questions about the Lighthouse Ministries barbecue fundraisers.
1. What is Lighthouse Ministries and how does the organization help the community?
Our ministry is centered around the prevention of homelessness, child abuse, and child neglect in Florence County. Through our financial assistance programs and educational opportunities, Lighthouse Ministries strives to both provide assistance for families who struggle to maintain a safe and secure home, as well as develop healthier parent-child relationships.
2. How did the barbecue fundraiser get started?
When we started this fundraiser, we had only been serving the community for four years. The current funding was not enough to help the growing number of families that needed our services. The BBQ fundraiser was created to find a new way to meet the needs of our community.
3. How does the fundraising process work?
There are numerous ways the community can help us. Purchasing plates to the BBQ, sponsoring the BBQ, and even getting the word out to their family and friends to buy a BBQ plate. Any of these options helps families who are struggling to meet their basic needs.
4. How will the funds raised be spent?
As the main fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries Basic Needs Program, the BBQ allows the organization to help more families with rent to prevent them from being evicted and becoming homeless. We will also use these funds to prevent families from having their utilities disconnected so they can live in habitable housing.
5. Do you have a fundraising goal for the event?
Our fundraising goal for this event is $55,000. This amount will give us the opportunity to help 195 families in Florence County stay safely housed with essential utilities.