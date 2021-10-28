 Skip to main content
Lighthouse Ministries gets $2,500 Duke Energy grant
Lighthouse Ministries gets $2,500 Duke Energy grant

Duke Energy Donation

Duke Energy’s Mindy Taylor, right, stands with Lighthouse Ministries’ Shardona Eagle, left, and Cecilia Meggs as she delivers a $2,500 Duke Energy Foundation check to help fund the Florence ministry’s Working Mother’s Education and Support Program.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Duke Energy Foundation, has given $2,00 for a program run by Lighthouse Ministries.

The $2,500 check was presented by Mindy Taylor, district manager of government and community relations,  Executive Director Cecilia Meggs of Lighthouse Ministries, and Sharonda Eagle, coordinator of Working Mother’s Education and Support Program.

"This grant will allow the Working Mother’s Education and Support Program to impact even more families in Florence County," said Meggs.

This program is a six-month comprehensive program that provides low-income mothers with life skills classes, money management sessions and ensures that they have an adequate supply of diapers and wipes. Florence County mothers, with children between the ages of birth-5, are eligible to apply for this program.

