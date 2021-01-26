Lighthouse Ministries pays off building mortgage

FLORENCE – Lighthouse Ministries is celebrating paying off the mortgage on its building, The Patterson Building, at 1416 W. Evans St.

In late 2017, the local non-profit relocated to this building from its original location on 201 W. Elm St.

Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Cecilia Meggs said she is “overwhelmed by the amount of support the community provided towards the Capital Campaign. She never imagined it would be possible to pay off the building in just three short years.”

Since moving to the new location, Lighthouse Ministries has served 4,400 families in Florence County by providing rental and utility assistance, bags of food, diaper kits and other family resources.

“We’re excited about this victory and for the opportunities it brings,” Meggs said. “Continuing our mission of helping families in Florence County with their basic needs, our goal going forward is to expand these services and increase our Ministry Aid. We also plan on growing the three programs we provide – the Working Mothers Education and Support Program, the Strengthening Families Program and the RAMP Program.”