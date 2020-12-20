Visitors with two legs and four legs have been coming to the Lights 4 Paws charity event in Florence since Nov. 27. The display of holiday lights will be open, weather permitting, from 6 to 9 p.m. through Saturday at 3251 Mears Drive in the Forest Lake area. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Florence Area Humane Society. Two-legged visitors must wear a mask and observe social distancing. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.