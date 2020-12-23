Lights, Cameron ... Christmas

EVERGREEN
On Pamplico Highway between Florence and Pamplico, near the intersection with Francis Marion Road, Christmas lights in the shape of a tree brigthen the night sky.
Cameron Kilgallon, a student at The Citadel, and his father have constructed the colorful “tree” for each of the past seven years.
This was borne from a dream of thinking about it for years, they both say.
It is approximately 25 feet tall. It has 55 strands of lights. Each strand is 25 feet long and has 100 lights.
Do the math. That’s 5,500 lights.
This year, for the first time, all of the lights are LED.
Usually it takes four to five days to construct.
The lights are on a timer. They come on at 5:15 p.m. and go off at 9 p.m.