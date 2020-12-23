 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights, Cameron ... Christmas
0 comments
featured

Lights, Cameron ... Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tree 2

This "tree," constructed for the past seven years by Cameron Kilgallon and his father, can be seen on the right while driving from Florence to Pamplico at the intersection of Francis Marion Road.

 DAVID YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

EVERGREEN

On Pamplico Highway between Florence and Pamplico, near the intersection with Francis Marion Road, Christmas lights in the shape of a tree brigthen the night sky.

Cameron Kilgallon, a student at The Citadel, and his father have constructed the colorful “tree” for each of the past seven years.

This was borne from a dream of thinking about it for years, they both say.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It is approximately 25 feet tall. It has 55 strands of lights. Each strand is 25 feet long and has 100 lights.

Do the math. That’s 5,500 lights.

This year, for the first time, all of the lights are LED.

Usually it takes four to five days to construct.

The lights are on a timer. They come on at 5:15 p.m. and go off at 9 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert