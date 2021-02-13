Lights out: Friday night crash takes out utility poles on Irby Street

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Some residents along North Irby Street Friday night and into Saturday morning went without electricity following a single-vehicle crash near Williams Boulevard.
Florence Police responded to the crash scene about 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find the driver had left the scene, the car was stolen, several utility poles were damaged and power lines littered Irby Street, according to a release from the agency.
Duke Energy crews had service restored, the damage repaired and the road reopened by 1:30 a.m.
