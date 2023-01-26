Linda Mallick honored as Volunteer of the Year at McLeod

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center has named Linda Mallick Volunteer of the Year for 2022.

Mallick, who began volunteering for McLeod in 2013, is a Florence resident and the 35th recipient of the McLeod Volunteer of the Year award. The award was presented Thursday.

Mallick volunteers for the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research and on the inpatient oncology unit of McLeod Regional Medical Center. She is also a member of the McLeod Volunteer Auxiliary Board, the McLeod Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, and the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund Advisory Committee.

“In 2015, when I came to McLeod to work with this great group of volunteers, I was excited to see Linda’s name on the list," said Linda Boone, director of volunteer services for McLeod. "I knew her reputation as a hard worker and a fighter for those in need. She also has a strong sense of community and wants to be a part of the good things happening in and around Florence.

“Additionally, Linda has a unique sense of humor and is willing to speak up when she sees something could be better. She is not only willing to recognize challenges but is also willing to think outside of the box for a possible solution. As a breast cancer survivor for 11 years, Linda’s passion for McLeod is for the oncology patients whether she is volunteering in the infusion center or on the oncology floor. She has also served the hospital with more than 2,000 volunteer hours and has been an active volunteer for nine years. Please join me in congratulating Linda Mallick as our 2022 Volunteer of the Year for McLeod Regional Medical Center,” Boone said.

In addition to the Volunteer of the Year announcement, Robert Christopher was recognized with the Most Clinical Hours in 2022 with 427 and Robin Welty received the Most Crafter Hours with more than 8,000 hours.

More than 200 volunteers who contribute outstanding service to McLeod Regional Medical Center were honored for their service during 2022. These individuals contributed more than 42,750 volunteer hours to the hospital over the past year.

McLeod Regional Medical Center honors its volunteers annually by presenting service awards to recognize their special efforts and outstanding contributions.