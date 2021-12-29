 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindsey Graham and Jim Clyburn remember Harry Reid
0 Comments

Lindsey Graham and Jim Clyburn remember Harry Reid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn were among those to offer their condolences after learning of the death of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. 

Reid, a former Nevada senator who served as majority leader from 2007 to 2015, died Tuesday evening at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Graham said he was sad to hear of Reid's passing. 

"Harry was passionate about his political causes and would always try to help every senator where he could for the benefit of their state," Graham said on Twitter. "I will always appreciate Sen. Reid’s help for keeping funding for the Port of Charleston alive at a critical time."

He said Reid worked hard, fought hard, and gave his all as Democratic leader and longtime senator for the state of Nevada.

"He earned the respect of his colleagues, had a notable legacy of accomplishments, and led a well-lived life," Graham said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Clyburn also said he was saddened to hear of Reid's passing. 

"He was a giant, whose years of determined service on behalf of the people of Nevada strengthened our entire nation," Clyburn tweeted. "I send my condolences to his family and loved ones during this time. May he Rest In Peace."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This cat is lucky to be alive after being trapped in a Russian garbage facility

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert