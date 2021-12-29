Lindsey Graham and Jim Clyburn remember Harry Reid

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn were among those to offer their condolences after learning of the death of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid, a former Nevada senator who served as majority leader from 2007 to 2015, died Tuesday evening at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Graham said he was sad to hear of Reid's passing.

"Harry was passionate about his political causes and would always try to help every senator where he could for the benefit of their state," Graham said on Twitter. "I will always appreciate Sen. Reid’s help for keeping funding for the Port of Charleston alive at a critical time."

He said Reid worked hard, fought hard, and gave his all as Democratic leader and longtime senator for the state of Nevada.

"He earned the respect of his colleagues, had a notable legacy of accomplishments, and led a well-lived life," Graham said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Clyburn also said he was saddened to hear of Reid's passing.

"He was a giant, whose years of determined service on behalf of the people of Nevada strengthened our entire nation," Clyburn tweeted. "I send my condolences to his family and loved ones during this time. May he Rest In Peace."

