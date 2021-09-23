Lindsey Graham calls for 'timeout' on releasing asylum seekers in the United States

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for a "timeout" on releasing asylum seekers into the United States while they await a hearing on their claims.
Graham spoke with Fox and Friends Tuesday about the border crisis, the latest part of which is a shanty town underneath a bridge crossing the United States-Mexican border near Del Rio, Texas.
Basically, a lot of Haitians left the Caribbean island after the 2010 earthquake that further devastated the country, which has been plagued with governmental instability and violence since its independence.
Those people who left headed to Brazil and Chile for better economic opportunities. Those opportunities disappeared as the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns took their toll on the resource-based economies of those two countries.
The Haitians began heading north toward the United States. The number of people coming north grew after the Biden administration ended an asylum policy in August, according to Fox News. Several thousand Haitians would up underneath the bridge.
"Every time I see the images coming from our southern border I get infuriated," Graham said. "The human suffering. The national security threats. The out-of-control nature of this run on the border needs to stop. If the Biden administration called a ‘Time Out’ on asylum claims made in the United States – where people are released and never show up to their hearings – this flow would stop overnight."
Asylum claims are made by people seeking to move to another country because of political or social issues in their current country.
The Joe Biden administration, in a reversal of the policies of the Donald Trump administration, has released some border crossers who make asylum claims in the United States to await a hearing on their claims. Those entering the United States often don't attend their hearings but remain in the country.
“The only way to stop the flow of migrants is to change our asylum laws that are being abused," Graham said. "It is past time for the Biden administration to show some leadership.”