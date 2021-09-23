Lindsey Graham calls for 'timeout' on releasing asylum seekers in the United States

Lindsey Graham spoke with Fox and Friends Tuesday about the ongoing border crisis, the latest part of which is a shanty town located underneath a bridge crossing the United States-Mexican border near the Texas town of the same name.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for a "timeout" on releasing asylum seekers into the United States while they await a hearing on their claims.

Graham spoke with Fox and Friends Tuesday about the border crisis, the latest part of which is a shanty town underneath a bridge crossing the United States-Mexican border near Del Rio, Texas.

Basically, a lot of Haitians left the Caribbean island after the 2010 earthquake that further devastated the country, which has been plagued with governmental instability and violence since its independence.

Those people who left headed to Brazil and Chile for better economic opportunities. Those opportunities disappeared as the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns took their toll on the resource-based economies of those two countries.

The Haitians began heading north toward the United States. The number of people coming north grew after the Biden administration ended an asylum policy in August, according to Fox News. Several thousand Haitians would up underneath the bridge.