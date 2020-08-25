Lindsey Graham continues to investigate Crossfire Hurricane

FLORENCE, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina continues to keep a promise made during a campaign stop in Florence.
On Sunday, Graham, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released documents related to the FBI's investigation of alleged links between the 2016 campaign team of Donald Trump and Russia.
The released materials include FBI agents’ recollections of a defensive briefing of Clinton attorneys and a summary of what would be covered in the Clinton defensive briefing. In addition, there are emails between an FBI field office and FBI headquarters, including correspondence with former FBI Director James Comey.
According to the newly declassified documents and communications, in 2015, the FBI sought to give the Clinton campaign a defensive briefing before an FBI field office could pursue a FISA warrant related to a threat posed to the Clinton campaign by a foreign government. But in 2016, when there was a similar counterintelligence threat to the Trump campaign, FBI did not give a defensive briefing to the Trump campaign and instead opted to open the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and to pursue FISA warrants targeting the Trump campaign.
FISA warrants are surveillance warrants granted by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for federal agents to covertly investigate the activities of suspected foreign agents.
Graham said the documents show a double standard when it came to the campaigns of Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
“There was a clear double standard by the Department of Justice and FBI when it came to the Trump and Clinton campaigns in 2016," Graham said in a statement regarding the release of the documents. "These newly released documents indicate that a foreign government was trying to influence the Clinton campaign through a campaign associate and the FBI was seeking a FISA warrant. However, the Bureau, as it is supposed to do, required that Hillary Clinton be defensively briefed about the matter so she could engage in corrective action."
Graham said the FBI's approach was not the same toward the Trump campaign.
"When it came to the Trump campaign, there were four counterintelligence investigations opened against Trump campaign associates," Graham said. "Not one time was President Trump defensively briefed about the FBI’s concerns. Even more egregious, when the FBI gave a generic briefing to the Trump campaign about foreign influence, not only did they fail to mention the specific concerns about Trump associates, they sent an FBI agent into the briefing to monitor President Trump and General Flynn. The FBI used the generic briefing as an intelligence gathering tool, which I believe to be inappropriate and shameful. The FBI did the right thing by briefing Clinton and failed to do the right thing by never specifically briefing President Trump about their concerns."
Graham said counterintelligence investigations are designed to protect American interests from foreign influence and not criminal in nature.
“Given all the stunning revelations of FBI bias compiled by Inspector General Horowitz and others, it is clear to me why there was double standard — the FBI was not trying to protect the Trump campaign, they were trying to infiltrate the campaign and undermine his presidency," Graham said. “My goal is to make sure we have tools to protect American political campaigns from foreign influence, but these tools cannot be used as political weapons by law enforcement or prosecutors. I will, as chairman of the Committee, try to reform the FISA counterintelligence programs, because they are necessary tools in the times in which we live. However, no reform will work until those who abused the programs in the past are held accountable by either dismissal or prosecution. Without accountability, there will never be trust."
Graham also spoke on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures about the release.
Also, last Wednesday, Graham issued a statement after Kevin Clinesmith, an attorney formerly in the FBI’s office of General Counsel, pleaded guilty to one charge of making a false statement in the course of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Clinesmith admitted to doctoring an email that the FBI then relied upon as evidence to obtain the Carter Page FISA warrants.
“The wheels of justice are turning," Graham said. “It is imperative we restore trust to a broken system and the only way that is possible is for people to be held accountable for their actions. More to come.”
During an appearance at the July meeting of the Florence County Republican Party, Graham told those attending the event to "stay tuned" on the investigation of President Donald Trump by special prosecutor Robert Muller and the FBI's pre-election investigation into the Trump campaign.
At the Florence event, Graham asked the audience if they were ready to find out what led to the investigation. He asked if the audience was ready to hear from former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, to hear how the FBI kept getting warrants to perform surveillance on Carter Page, to hear why the FBI kept surveillance on Gen. Michael Flynn after it was recommended the case should be dropped, and to know what happened to a lawyer that falsified an email.
