Lindsey Graham helps get Donald Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Scott also provided a list of priorities that he had secured in the bill. This list is available on his website.

Congressman Tom Rice said that workers, small businesses, health care professionals and families will finally be receiving the relief they need.

"It provides direct cash payments, an extension for the Paycheck Protection Program and a plan to distribute the vaccine," Rice said. "It puts money in the hands of Americans and provides relief to small businesses, restaurants and hotels to revitalize our economy during these unprecedented times. While this is long overdue and not nearly perfect, it is a big step to fully reopening our economy."

The COVID-19 relief compromise was combined with funding to keep the government operating for the next year to create a $2.3 trillion omnibus bill.

The inclusion of the government funding led to a video from Trump released on Wednesday in which he called for Congress to eliminate wasteful spending in the bill and to increase the relief checks to $2,000 or he would shut down the government and further delay relief.

Then, Graham, Mnuchin and McCarthy got to work and Trump signed the bill.