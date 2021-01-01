Lindsey Graham helps get Donald Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is being credited with helping to get President Donald Trump to sign an omnibus spending bill that includes $900 billion in continuing relief from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-mandated shutdowns.
Graham was reported to be golfing with the president on Sunday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida. It was shortly after the golf game that Trump signed the bill that had been passed by veto-proof majorities in both houses of Congress on Dec. 21.
A report from Axios suggests this golf game and the efforts of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were able to convince the president to sign the omnibus bill on Sunday by "playing to his legacy."
It has also been reported that Graham, Mnuchin and McCarthy were able to sweeten the pot for Trump by offering for Congress to focus on the allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election and to hold a vote to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.
The section affords providers of internet services such as Facebook and Twitter immunity from civil liability for restricting the content on their platforms, regardless of the constitutionality of the speech.
Graham filed a bill in mid-December that would end the protections on Jan. 1, 2023, unless Congress acts sooner.
The bill Trump signed on Sunday was approved by veto-proof majorities of Congress on Dec. 21 as part of an 11th-hour compromise between Democrats and Republicans.
Democrats had demanded larger relief checks for Americans and Republicans had fought to lower government spending by keeping the checks lower.
Each of the members of Congress representing the Pee Dee cast votes in favor of the bill.
"I am pleased that this legislation contains significant investments in South Carolina communities,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said. “It is especially essential during this pandemic that every American have affordable access to health care, education, housing, internet and economic opportunity. The investments in this bill will make progress in all of these areas throughout South Carolina and the Sixth Congressional District.”
Clyburn also provided a list of priorities that he had secured in the bill. This list is available on his website.
Senator Tim Scott said the passage of the relief bill would be a huge boost for Americans.
“These bills mean the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at no charge to anyone who wants it, expanded unemployment and extended rental assistance will be available to American families, and more support is available for our small businesses — in addition to giving our troops a pay raise and other issues critical to our nation," Scott said.
Scott also provided a list of priorities that he had secured in the bill. This list is available on his website.
Congressman Tom Rice said that workers, small businesses, health care professionals and families will finally be receiving the relief they need.
"It provides direct cash payments, an extension for the Paycheck Protection Program and a plan to distribute the vaccine," Rice said. "It puts money in the hands of Americans and provides relief to small businesses, restaurants and hotels to revitalize our economy during these unprecedented times. While this is long overdue and not nearly perfect, it is a big step to fully reopening our economy."
The COVID-19 relief compromise was combined with funding to keep the government operating for the next year to create a $2.3 trillion omnibus bill.
The inclusion of the government funding led to a video from Trump released on Wednesday in which he called for Congress to eliminate wasteful spending in the bill and to increase the relief checks to $2,000 or he would shut down the government and further delay relief.
Then, Graham, Mnuchin and McCarthy got to work and Trump signed the bill.
Due to Trump's statements, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would have a bill approved quickly to increase the checks to $2,000 and the House voted 275-134 Monday night to approve such a bill.
Clyburn voted in favor of the bill. Rice voted against the bill.
The move to increase the checks was then blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when he objected to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's request that the change to the omnibus spending bill be approved by unanimous consent.
Bills introduced by unanimous consent can be stopped if a single senator objects.
Several Republican senators have come out in favor of the increased check size, and McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate plans to consider the items Trump negotiated to sign the bill, including Section 230 reform and election fraud.
Trump also asked Senate Republicans to "get tough" and approve the increase.
Sen. Bernie Sanders also attempted to use a procedural tactic of objecting to get the Senate to consider the House bill increasing the checks before the Senate votes to override Trump's veto of a defense spending bill.