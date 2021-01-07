Lindsey Graham: I'd like to see President Trump try to help unify the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called for President Donald Trump to focus on his accomplishments as president, accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, and to try to help unify the country over the next 14 days.
Congressman Tom Rice joined four of his Republican colleagues in objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote that will send Biden to the White House.
Graham also said that he had enough of the Trump team's allegations of election fraud as he spoke in the Senate Wednesday night.
Help unify
Graham spoke at a news conference held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
He said the first thing that stood out to him was that "domestic terrorists" were able to breach the security of the Capitol while Congress was in a joint session and Vice President Mike Pence was in the building. Graham later added during the question-and-answer session that some of the protesters had gone through his desk.
"The question for the country is how could that happen 20 years after Sept. 11?" Graham asked.
Graham also said he echoed a call from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the Senate sergeant at arms to resign. He said it would have been easy for a terroristic organization to infiltrate the protesters and cause serious damage. Graham later called for the establishment of a task force to identify those who breached the Capitol. He said he would work to provide whatever resources were needed to help.
He also mentioned the rioting that occurred in Democratic-controlled major cities over the summer. He said that all of the violence on both sides needed to stop.
Graham said he was proud of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for calling for a peaceful transition of power.
"I supported President Trump," Graham said. "I've become close to this president personally... [His legacy] was tarnished by yesterday. When it comes to accountability, the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution. The rally yesterday was unseemly and it got out of hand. A good friend of mine, Rudy Giuliani, did not help."
Graham also criticized Trump's legal team for providing misinformation about the election results.
"That needs to stop," Graham said.
Graham also said he did not support Democratic calls for Pence to enact the provisions to remove an incapable president under the 25th Amendment as long as nothing else happened.
He said he talked to Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, and Pat Cipollone, Trump's legal counsel, and the transition was going well. He said most Americans would never know their service to the country over the last year. He added that he talked to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and that no one will understand what he brought to the table.
Graham urged those thinking about resigning from the White House to stay in place to allow for a peaceful transition of power.
Later, in response to a question, Graham said he hoped Trump would focus on his accomplishments and try to help unify the country over the next 14 days.
Rice objects
Rice objected to the certification of votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to voting records in Congress. Trump lost to Biden in Arizona by roughly 10,500 votes and by just over 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, according to results reported by the Associated Press.
The certification of the Electoral College votes is the final step in the presidential election process.
Basically, each state holds an election for president. The party of the candidate receiving the most votes gets to nominate electors. Each state nominates the same number of electors as members of its congressional delegation. Those electors then cast a state's votes for president. The electors' votes are then counted and certified by Congress.
South Carolina has nine electors: two senators and seven representatives. South Carolina cast its votes for Trump.
Rice previously implied to the Morning News that he was not sure if he would object to the certification process. Prior to the disruptions that delayed the certification process Wednesday, Rice said on Twitter that the often-repeated statement that there were no election irregularities was false.
“Bureaucrats and non-legislative officials took it upon themselves to alter the election process in violation of their own state law, in the weeks before the election," Rice said. "This is a fact that is not in question, and that fact alone is sufficient to raise these objections.”
Other South Carolina Republican representatives to object were Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, and Ralph Norman.
Newly elected Rep. Nancy Mace — who was endorsed by Trump as the Republicans attempted to reclaim the state's first Congressional district — and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a Democrat, did not object.
Neither of South Carolina's two senators — Graham and Tim Scott — objected to the Senate's certification of the vote.
"I sat on the Senate floor and cast my vote that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States," Graham said Thursday. "Are there irregularities in this election? I'm sure there are. Are they overblown? Yes."
'Enough is enough'
Graham, however, did speak during the objections to the Arizona votes. The objections happened after Congress returned to session Wednesday evening after the protesters were cleared from the Capitol building.
As he often does, Graham began with a bit of humor. He joked that often South Carolina has been the problem — he later referenced that the state sent two slates of electors in 1876 — but that he loved it and it is where he wants to die but hopefully no time soon.
Graham then criticized an idea floated by Sen. Ted Cruz and others that would establish a commission to investigate allegations of fraud. "That's not going to work," he said. Graham said he felt it was a uniquely bad idea.
"Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," Graham said. "I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he's been a consequential president. But today [the protesters inside the Capitol] is the first thing you'll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."
Graham then said that when the Wisconsin Supreme Court and a federal judge appointed by Trump ruled against Trump's legal team, that was the law.
"If Al Gore can accept 5-4, he's not president, I can accept Wisconsin 4-3," Graham said. "In Pennsylvania, it went to the Second Circuit. So much for all the judges being in Trump's pocket. They said no, you're wrong."
He added that the Trump team said that the Georgia secretary of state took the law into his own hands and that a federal judge ruled against that allegation.
"I accept the federal judge even though I don't agree with him," Graham said.
Graham also questioned the veracity of the Trump campaign team's allegations that 66,000 people under 18 voted in Georgia and that 8,000 prisoners voted in Arizona.