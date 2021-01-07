Lindsey Graham: I'd like to see President Trump try to help unify the country

“Bureaucrats and non-legislative officials took it upon themselves to alter the election process in violation of their own state law, in the weeks before the election," Rice said. "This is a fact that is not in question, and that fact alone is sufficient to raise these objections.”

Other South Carolina Republican representatives to object were Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, and Ralph Norman.

Newly elected Rep. Nancy Mace — who was endorsed by Trump as the Republicans attempted to reclaim the state's first Congressional district — and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a Democrat, did not object.

Neither of South Carolina's two senators — Graham and Tim Scott — objected to the Senate's certification of the vote.

"I sat on the Senate floor and cast my vote that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States," Graham said Thursday. "Are there irregularities in this election? I'm sure there are. Are they overblown? Yes."

'Enough is enough'

Graham, however, did speak during the objections to the Arizona votes. The objections happened after Congress returned to session Wednesday evening after the protesters were cleared from the Capitol building.