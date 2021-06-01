Lindsey Graham: Israel should expect more aid from the United States, not less

Lindsey Graham, a Republican U.S. Senator from South Carolina, had a simple message Tuesday for the people of Israel: expect more aid from the United States, not less.
Graham spoke to the members of the South Carolina media from a hotel overlooking Jerusalem's Old City.
"I have a simple message for the Israeli government: The United States will provide you more aid, not less," Graham said. He added that the Israeli government will soon request around $1 billion in additional foreign aid to refurbish Israel's Iron Dome system.
The Iron Dome System is a defense system used by the Israelis to stop shortrange rockets targeting populated areas. It was declared operational in 2011.
Graham added that the system has protected Israel from more than 5,000 rockets so far.
"It's in our interest to protect Israel," Graham said. "Israel provides us actual intelligence regarding radical Islam. They're a Democratic ally. There's no better friend than Israel."
He later added that he felt most Democrats would support more aid for Israel and that he knew the Republican Party stood with Israel.
"No matter who they select to run the government here in Israel, America will be in your camp," Graham said. "I think we need a defense agreement between the United States and Israel to let Iran and other people know that if you try to destroy Israel, we're coming after you."
He added that a similar agreement exists between the United States and the members of NATO.
NATO, along with the now-defunct Warsaw Pact, were formed in the wake of World War II as the United States and the Soviet Union gathered allies in Europe. Basically, the pledges of defense from the United States and the Soviet Union prevented either Cold War side from having a member of the pact invade or be invaded by a member of the other side. NATO has since expanded after the fall of the Soviet Union.
Graham also said he would like to put an alternative on the table to the Iranian nuclear agreement.
The administration of Joe Biden has indicated a desire to reinstate a 2015 agreement with Iran that would remove some sanctions on the Islamic Republic and allow it to enrich uranium for nuclear power in exchange for Iran agreeing to enrich beyond a certain point and to reduce its stockpiles of uranium. The deal was heavily criticized by President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and the United States later withdrew from the deal.
"The idea that the Iranians can enrich and can be trusted to enrich uranium is a fantasy," Graham said.
Graham said later that he was working with U.S. Sen. Bob Menedez of New Jersey on an alternative based on the French position taken during the negotiations leading up to the 2015 agreement.
"The Iranians can have all the nuclear power they want, but we need an international fuel bank controlled by the international community so that they can't turn it into a bomb," Graham said.
"My belief is that they [Iran] want a bomb. One way to test whether or not they want nuclear power or a bomb is to see if they would agree with this new construct that I think would be supported by Israel and the Arabs. It gives them what they say they want which is nuclear power for people purposes. It takes off the table the ability to make a bomb."
Graham later added that if the Iranians develop a nuclear weapon, then the Arab states [Saudi Arabia and their allies] are going to want a bomb, too, and that the entire Middle East could become armed with nuclear weapons.
Graham mostly declined comment on the efforts to form a coalition government that would remove Benjamin Netanyahu after 15 years as prime minister of Israel. He did meet with Netanyahu during the trip.
Netanyahu could lose his role as the country's prime minister if rival parties are able to form a coalition government by Wednesday. He also faces trial on allegations of bribery. Netanyahu has denied these allegations.
"I think the last thing a member of Congress should do is give advice to another country about how to run their government when things aren't going so well at home," Graham said.
However, Graham did say the decision to potentially offer Israel more aid is not about Netanyahu.
"This is not about Bibi [Netanyahu]," Graham said. "It's not about right wing politics. Hamas is a terrorist organization. Their goal is to destroy Israel. Hezbollah is a terrorist organization in Lebanon, and behind all of it is Iran."
He did add that he has known potential prime minister Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett for years.