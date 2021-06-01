Lindsey Graham: Israel should expect more aid from the United States, not less

"The Iranians can have all the nuclear power they want, but we need an international fuel bank controlled by the international community so that they can't turn it into a bomb," Graham said.

"My belief is that they [Iran] want a bomb. One way to test whether or not they want nuclear power or a bomb is to see if they would agree with this new construct that I think would be supported by Israel and the Arabs. It gives them what they say they want which is nuclear power for people purposes. It takes off the table the ability to make a bomb."

Graham later added that if the Iranians develop a nuclear weapon, then the Arab states [Saudi Arabia and their allies] are going to want a bomb, too, and that the entire Middle East could become armed with nuclear weapons.

Graham mostly declined comment on the efforts to form a coalition government that would remove Benjamin Netanyahu after 15 years as prime minister of Israel. He did meet with Netanyahu during the trip.

Netanyahu could lose his role as the country's prime minister if rival parties are able to form a coalition government by Wednesday. He also faces trial on allegations of bribery. Netanyahu has denied these allegations.