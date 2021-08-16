Lindsey Graham: 'Jihadists all over the world are celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan'

Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Tom Rice blamed Joe Biden for the collapse of the Afghan government Sunday.
Graham said the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan is a sad and dangerous event for America's national security interests and those of the world at large.
"Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event," Graham said in an emailed statement. "President Biden’s statement yesterday saying it is up to the Afghan security forces to fight shows a complete disconnect as to the threats America faces. Does President Biden truly believe the Taliban has America’s best interests at heart? Are we comfortable outsourcing American national security to the Taliban?"
Graham added that it was only a matter of time until al-Qaeda reemerges in Afghanistan.
"President Biden seems oblivious to the terrorist threats that will come from a Taliban-run Afghanistan," Graham continued. "The concept of an over-the-horizon counter-terrorism force to protect U.S. interests in Afghanistan is a military fantasy that will be insufficient to address the threats we will face. The decision by President Biden to fully withdraw is a calamity for the people of Afghanistan, a disaster for the American people, and shows a lack of understanding as to the threats that still emanate from the War on Terror. The long-term consequences for America flowing from this debacle in Afghanistan are enormous. America will be seen as weak in the eyes of our enemies and unreliable in the eyes of our allies."
Graham said he appreciated the flow of additional American forces to evacuate American personnel and trusted allies and partners but added that he does not believe it is possible to accomplish the task by the end of August.
"This artificial date set by President Biden probably will result in thousands of Afghans who have helped America being left behind for slaughter," Graham said. "This reckless act by President Biden, made against sound military advice, unfortunately represents a series of bad decisions that compromise American security. It is imperative that America not accept the Taliban as a legitimate government of Afghanistan because they are not. They are medieval thugs who sympathize with al-Qaeda, brutalize women and destroy all concepts of religious tolerance. The Taliban represents a direct threat to the United States and our allies.”
On Twitter, Scott said the events in Afghanistan lie at Biden's feet.
"A hasty withdrawal without without proper planning or protections for Americans and our allies in the region demonstrates a clear failure of leadership," Scott continued. "These actions have sent a toxic signal to our allies around the globe as the whole world watches."
Scott added later the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan is a threat to America's national security and that the collapse of the Afghan government is a failure on President Biden’s watch.
"We must ensure Americans and our allies in the region are safely evacuated," Scott added.
Rice said that hundreds of billions and thousands of American lives have been lost trying to stabilize the Afghan government and that Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump worked to train and equip its military to resist terrorism.
"Each wanted full withdrawal but recognized that we must first have a strategy for peaceful transition," Rice said in a statement posted to his website. "The haphazard withdrawal of American Forces implemented by the Biden Administration has created a human tragedy. If they had a strategy, it was fatally flawed and without plans for contingencies."
He added that the Biden administration had once again embarrassed America on the international stage and proven itself inept.
"Tens of thousands of Afghans will pay the price for their tragic failure," Rice continued. "Republicans in Congress will work to hold them accountable."