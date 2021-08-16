Lindsey Graham: 'Jihadists all over the world are celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan'

"Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event," Graham said in an emailed statement. "President Biden’s statement yesterday saying it is up to the Afghan security forces to fight shows a complete disconnect as to the threats America faces. Does President Biden truly believe the Taliban has America’s best interests at heart? Are we comfortable outsourcing American national security to the Taliban?"

"President Biden seems oblivious to the terrorist threats that will come from a Taliban-run Afghanistan," Graham continued. "The concept of an over-the-horizon counter-terrorism force to protect U.S. interests in Afghanistan is a military fantasy that will be insufficient to address the threats we will face. The decision by President Biden to fully withdraw is a calamity for the people of Afghanistan, a disaster for the American people, and shows a lack of understanding as to the threats that still emanate from the War on Terror. The long-term consequences for America flowing from this debacle in Afghanistan are enormous. America will be seen as weak in the eyes of our enemies and unreliable in the eyes of our allies."