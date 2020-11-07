Lindsey Graham, Jim Clyburn react to Joe Biden's potential win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn were among the elected officials to react to news of media reports of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Major television networks declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election Saturday morning. Local elected officials began reacting to the news Saturday afternoon.

Graham, a Republican, urged caution.

His campaign said Saturday afternoon that Graham had received an affidavit from a Pennsylvania resident who alleges that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

“It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections," Graham said in an emailed statement. "The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug."

Graham said he would call on the Department of Justice and the postmaster general to investigate these claims.