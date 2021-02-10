Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina's senior senator joined forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders to question the record of Joe Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee, questioned Neera Tanden during a confirmation hearing before the budget committee Tuesday morning on a proposed minimum wage increase to $15 and Biden's immigration plan.
The Office of Management and Budget has two primary responsibilities: produce the president's budget and make sure that the agencies of government are following the president's policies and initiatives.
Tanden currently serves as president of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank in Washington. She has also worked on several Democratic campaigns including Michael Dukakis (lost to George H.W. Bush in 1988), Bill Clinton in 1992 (he defeated Bush), and Barack Obama in 2008 (he defeated John McCain).
She has also worked on several campaigns of Hillary Clinton including her 2008 primary bid (she lost to Obama), her 2016 primary campaign (she beat Sanders), and her 2016 general election campaign (she lost to Donald Trump).
Graham asked Tanden if she believed that the proposed increase of the minimum wage would cost millions of Americans their jobs.
“Actually, the most recent data on this, and there's been studies over the last few years, 2018, 2019, indicate that the minimum wage, analyses that have looked at 40 years of minimum wage increases, have found that the elasticity rate is different than previous understandings, and that actually job loss rates are, are relatively low," she said in response.
Graham then asked if a reported 1.5 million job loss would be relatively low.
“No, actually, what I'm saying is that more recent studies, I appreciate that CBO looked at several years..." Tanden said. She also spoke about recent data but was interrupted by Graham.
Graham, who often mentions his parents' restaurant and bar during campaign stops, asked Tanden if she had ever run a restaurant to which she replied that she had not.
“Well, you need to go talk to people who have because I think they’ll give you some facts," Graham said.
"I would say respectfully, Senator, we should also talk to the waiters and waitresses," Tanden responded.
“Yeah, I think they want their jobs," Graham responded. "I think that, the tip, doing away with the tip wage is probably bad for them. The best thing you can do for a waiter and a waitress is open up a new restaurant and people hire you at higher wages because a new restaurant in town needs good workers, so that's the way I believe to increase wages.”
Graham questioned Tanden on immigration earlier in the hearing.
He began by highlighting Biden's early efforts on immigration including halting construction of the border wall and deportations, the cancellation of the Remain in Mexico policy, the withdrawal from an agreement to keep asylum seekers in three Central American countries, and the reinstatement of catch and release. He then asked if Tanden believed these new policies would lead to more illegal immigration.
She said that she did not believe the policies would and that she would be guided by facts and evidence.
Graham interrupted her. "Here are the facts," he said. "So, 178 percent increase in single adults coming across the border, this time this year versus last. 50 percent increase in unaccompanied minors. So the fact that you don't see this as a problem is very disturbing.”
Other media outlets also reported that Graham read several employee reviews of Tanden in her current capacity as president of the Center for American Progress.
Sanders, head of the budget committee, questioned Tanden on potential for corporate influence and several of her tweets.
Graham's questioning of Tanden was his latest effort to stop the Biden immigration plan.
An amendment he proposed that would have continued the Trump administration's efforts to keep asylum seekers in Mexico was defeated in the Senate.
“It is a mistake to support the reversal of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,” Graham said in a speech on the Senate floor. “Over 50,000 asylum seekers have been waiting in Mexico rather than being allowed into the United States where they often disappear while waiting in the one million person asylum case backlog. I was disappointed the Senate did not adopt this important measure.”
Graham and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also recently reintroduced an act that would allow immigrant students who came to the United States to be able to gain citizenship and remain in the country.
“For years, I have supported a solution for the Dream Act population who were brought to the United States by their parents as minors,” Graham said. “I do not believe this legislation will pass and be signed into law as a standalone measure. I believe it will be a starting point for us to find bipartisan breakthroughs providing relief to the Dreamers and also repairing a broken immigration system. I look forward to working with Senator Durbin and others to see if we can find a way forward.”
Sen. Tim Scott and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn have also been active.
Tim Scott
Scott was elected Wednesday to serve as the ranking Republican on the Senate's special committee on aging.
"I am honored to have been chosen by my Republican colleagues to lead the Senate Special Committee on Aging,” Scott said. “Our key priority will be ensuring that our seniors are vaccinated and protected from the coronavirus pandemic while also finding creative ways to make life better during one’s golden years, growing career opportunities for older Americans, and solidifying retirement security. Our nation’s seniors have built a strong foundation for our country and we must do everything we can to care for them. I am excited to announce two key hires for the committee: Neri Martinez as minority staff director and Sarah Khasawinah as minority deputy staff director. Both Neri and Sarah bring with them a wealth of experience and a love for policy. I look forward to their leadership as we work together for the advancement of our aging community.”
Also, Scott's annual tour of the state will be virtual this year.
“The most important part of my job is to meet with my bosses, the people of South Carolina, to hear their concerns and highlight their successes," Scott said. "While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down my traditional 46-county tour, technology has made it possible to still connect. I’m excited to meet with folks across the Palmetto State as we work to reopen our economy, get our kids back in school, and ensure a stronger economic landscape today and greater educational opportunity for generations to come.”
His office is taking suggestions for tour stops. Those suggestions can be made to countytour@scott.senate.gov.
Scott also recently co-sponsored an amendment that the Senate unanimously agreed with that would prevent raising of the minimum wage to $15 during the pandemic.
He has started a series of videos to explain the reasons not to raise the minimum wage. Those videos will be released on his website and social media channels.
Scott also recently co-chaired the National Prayer Breakfast.
Jim Clyburn
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina recently posted tweets commemorating the anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre and in support of the National Apprenticeship Act that passed the House on Friday.
The bill provides funding for an office in the Department of Labor that would be tasked with giving out grants to develop apprenticeships.
He also recently tweeted that he was pleased that the Biden administration had allocated 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to at least one community health center in each state. He said this would help areas that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. "I look forward to this program scaling up provide an even greater reach through CHCs [community health centers]," Clyburn added.