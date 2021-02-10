Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

“It is a mistake to support the reversal of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,” Graham said in a speech on the Senate floor. “Over 50,000 asylum seekers have been waiting in Mexico rather than being allowed into the United States where they often disappear while waiting in the one million person asylum case backlog. I was disappointed the Senate did not adopt this important measure.”

Graham and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also recently reintroduced an act that would allow immigrant students who came to the United States to be able to gain citizenship and remain in the country.

“For years, I have supported a solution for the Dream Act population who were brought to the United States by their parents as minors,” Graham said. “I do not believe this legislation will pass and be signed into law as a standalone measure. I believe it will be a starting point for us to find bipartisan breakthroughs providing relief to the Dreamers and also repairing a broken immigration system. I look forward to working with Senator Durbin and others to see if we can find a way forward.”

Sen. Tim Scott and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn have also been active.

Tim Scott

Scott was elected Wednesday to serve as the ranking Republican on the Senate's special committee on aging.