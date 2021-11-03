Lindsey Graham joins Henry McMaster in fight over union made electric car incentive

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has joined Gov. Henry McMaster in the fight against a proposed tax credit for union made electric cars.

Graham implied in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon that the Democrats were being hypocritical by proposing the incentive.

“Electric cars have the potential to be a major low carbon solution in the transportation space," Graham said. "However, the Democrats’ proposal penalizes people for buying electric vehicles when the manufacturer is non-unionized. If you believe electric cars help improve our environment, why would you care where in the United States the car is made?"

Graham added that South Carolina is home to non-union BMW and Volvo plants and that the $4,500 credit would harm the state's economy.

“This misguided Democratic proposal violates international law and rewards special interest groups at the expense of hardworking Americans,' Graham continued. "So much for climate change being the existential crisis of our time. Union politics, not environmental concerns, are the driving force here. Democrats are more in the camp of appeasing their union base than they are in advancing the usage of electric cars."

He added that workers in states like South Carolina would pay the price for the policy.