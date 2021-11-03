 Skip to main content
Lindsey Graham joins Henry McMaster in fight over union made electric car incentive
Lindsey Graham joins Henry McMaster in fight over union made electric car incentive

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has joined Gov. Henry McMaster in the fight against a proposed tax credit for union made electric cars. 

Graham implied in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon that the Democrats were being hypocritical by proposing the incentive. 

“Electric cars have the potential to be a major low carbon solution in the transportation space," Graham said. "However, the Democrats’ proposal penalizes people for buying electric vehicles when the manufacturer is non-unionized. If you believe electric cars help improve our environment, why would you care where in the United States the car is made?" 

Graham added that South Carolina is home to non-union BMW and Volvo plants and that the $4,500 credit would harm the state's economy. 

“This misguided Democratic proposal violates international law and rewards special interest groups at the expense of hardworking Americans,' Graham continued. "So much for climate change being the existential crisis of our time. Union politics, not environmental concerns, are the driving force here. Democrats are more in the camp of appeasing their union base than they are in advancing the usage of electric cars."

He added that workers in states like South Carolina would pay the price for the policy. 

McMaster previously sent a letter to congressional leaders asking for them to reconsider the proposal in October. 

The incentive is included in the in the Build Back Better Act.

The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda.

The $3.5 trillion bill includes free community college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, an extended child tax credit and paid family medical leave. The bill also addresses climate change. Included in the 2,465-page bill is an incentive that would provide increased tax incentives for electric cars built in union plants.

South Carolina is home to three non-union automotive plants: BMW between Greenville and Spartanburg, Volvo outside Summerville, and Mercedes Benz vans near Goose Creek. It is the only state to have less than 3% of its workers unionized.

