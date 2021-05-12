Lindsey Graham: Liz Cheney's views on Donald Trump are outside of the Republican mainstream

The Republican conference is the House caucus for the party. The chair of the conference is the No. 3 Republican in the House behind the party leader, currently Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from California, and whip, currently Minority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana. Cheney was elected to the position in 2019.

"Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president," Cheney said after her Republican colleagues had left the House Tuesday. "They have heard only his words, but not the truth, as he continues to undermine our democratic process, sowing seeds of doubt about whether democracy really works at all. I am a conservative Republican and the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law. The Electoral College has voted. More than sixty state and federal courts, including multiple judges he appointed, have rejected the former president's claims. The Department of Justice in his administration investigated the former president's claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution."