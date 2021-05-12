Lindsey Graham: Liz Cheney's views on Donald Trump are outside of the Republican mainstream

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lindsey Graham says he thinks Liz Cheney's views on former President Donald Trump are outside the mainstream of the Republican Party.
Graham, South Carolina's senior U.S. senator, issued a statement about the Wyoming representative following a Republican House conference closed-door voice vote Wednesday morning to remove Cheney from her position as House Republican Conference chair.
The Republican conference is the House caucus for the party. The chair of the conference is the No. 3 Republican in the House behind the party leader, currently Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from California, and whip, currently Minority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana. Cheney was elected to the position in 2019.
Graham said Cheney was a solid conservative and strong voice on national security but her position on Trump fell outside the mainstream of the Republican Party.
Cheney spoke about Trump on Tuesday evening.
She said Trump provoked the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building by protesters, that he had resumed his efforts to convince Americans that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that he was risking inciting further violence.
"Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president," Cheney said after her Republican colleagues had left the House Tuesday. "They have heard only his words, but not the truth, as he continues to undermine our democratic process, sowing seeds of doubt about whether democracy really works at all. I am a conservative Republican and the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law. The Electoral College has voted. More than sixty state and federal courts, including multiple judges he appointed, have rejected the former president's claims. The Department of Justice in his administration investigated the former president's claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution."
She also addressed the conference before the vote and was booed when she said that Trump was trying to unravel American democracy and the vote would make the Republicans complicit in his efforts.
“Today’s decision by the House Republican Conference regarding Congresswoman Cheney was not about her vote for impeachment," Graham continued in a statement. "It was about her belief that President Trump should be purged from the Republican Party and those who objected to the results of the 2020 election should be disqualified from future leadership positions. As a result, the House Republican Conference has decided to move forward in a different direction."
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building by protestors. Congressman Tom Rice was also one of the other nine Republicans.
Graham added that he was hoping that the Republican Party will understand the biggest threat to conservatism isn't Trump but the liberal agenda being pushed by President Joe Biden's administration and its radical allies.
"Republicans must win in 2022 to save America from becoming a socialist nation and having all our institutions fundamentally changed by the liberal left," Graham said.
Trump issued two statements about Cheney Wednesday morning.
"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being," Trump said after the vote. "I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!"
Before the vote he said that Cheney was bad for the country as a representative from Wyoming and that almost everyone, including 90% of Wyoming Republicans, looked forward to her removal.