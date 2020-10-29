Lindsey Graham making pre-election stop in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham is bringing his GetItDone tour to Florence on Saturday.
Graham's bus tour is scheduled to make a stop for a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Florence County Republican Election Headquarters, located at 291 West Palmetto St.
He faces Democrat Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg to retain the Senate seat.
He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was reelected in 2008 and 2014. He serves alongside Sen. Tim Scott, who will be up for reelection in 2022.
Graham serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.