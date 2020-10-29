 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindsey Graham making pre-election stop in Florence
0 comments

Lindsey Graham making pre-election stop in Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham is bringing his GetItDone tour to Florence on Saturday. 

Graham's bus tour is scheduled to make a stop for a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Florence County Republican Election Headquarters, located at 291 West Palmetto St. 

He faces Democrat Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg to retain the Senate seat. 

He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was reelected in 2008 and 2014. He serves alongside Sen. Tim Scott, who will be up for reelection in 2022. 

Graham serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert