Lindsey Graham: Mitch McConnell needs to develop working relationship with Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina is calling for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to develop a working relationship with former President Donald Trump.

"If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump," Graham said. "He's the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan. It's his nomination if he wants it. And I think he'll get reelected in 2024."

Graham added that he liked McConnell. He also praised McConnell for working with Trump to get "a bunch" of judges including Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the bench and for working with Trump to get the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed.

"But here's the question: Can Senator McConnell effectively work with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump," Graham asked.

Trump has repeatedly been critical of McConnell: calling him "Broken Old Crow," blaming him for the Republicans failure to win one of the two Georgia Senate seats and questioning McConnell's ties to China. He has called for McConnell's replacement as minority leader.