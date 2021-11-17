Lindsey Graham recognizes Hugh Leatherman on U.S. Senate floor

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks about state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on the Senate floor Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was recognized on the floor of the United States Senate Wednesday.

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina spoke about Leatherman on the floor. He said that he and Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina would be introducing a statement for the record honoring Leatherman.

"We just lost one of the most distinguished members of the state Senate in the history of South Carolina," Graham said. Senator Leatherman was a 40-year member of the Senate. He was the finance chair. His leadership is legendary."

Graham listed some of Leatherman's accomplishments, including helping the South Carolina Ports Authority to improve the port of Charleston and recruiting Boeing, Honda and Volvo.

He called Leatherman a dear friend of his and Sen. Tim Scott.

"He loved the Florence area where he represented," Graham said. "When it came to helping South Carolina, Senator Leatherman was always there. You could always count on him to lead from the front."