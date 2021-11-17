 Skip to main content
Lindsey Graham recognizes Hugh Leatherman on U.S. Senate floor
  Contributed video

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks about state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on the Senate floor Wednesday. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was recognized on the floor of the United States Senate Wednesday. 

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina spoke about Leatherman on the floor. He said that he and Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina would be introducing a statement for the record honoring Leatherman. 

"We just lost one of the most distinguished members of the state Senate in the history of South Carolina," Graham said. Senator Leatherman was a 40-year member of the Senate. He was the finance chair. His leadership is legendary."

Graham listed some of Leatherman's accomplishments, including helping the South Carolina Ports Authority to improve the port of Charleston and recruiting Boeing, Honda and Volvo. 

He called Leatherman a dear friend of his and Sen. Tim Scott. 

"He loved the Florence area where he represented," Graham said. "When it came to helping South Carolina, Senator Leatherman was always there. You could always count on him to lead from the front."

Graham said trying to solve problems was Leatherman's life's work. He called Leatherman a giant and said that everyone in the state was going to have to up their games to fill the vacuum left by Leatherman. He called Leatherman's life extraordinary. 

He called Leatherman a true statesman and offered his condolences to Leatherman's friends and family. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

