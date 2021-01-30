Lindsey Graham reintroduces 20-week abortion ban bill

The other members of the Pee Dee's legislative delegation have also been active.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott, South Carolina's junior U.S. senator, introduced a resolution on Monday declaring Jan. 25-31 as National School Choice Week.

“Education is the closest thing to magic we have in America and is the most valuable gift we can pass down to our children,” Scott said in a statement. “Too often the education debate is centered on what we do here in Washington, instead of reflecting the conversations happening around dinner tables across the country. As the pandemic has shuttered schools and brought into sharp relief the challenges faced by working parents, it is clear we need to give families more options, not less. We need to empower parents and students to choose what’s right for their future and break every barrier to success because when our children succeed, America succeeds.”

He was joined by several senators including Dianne Feinstein and Ted Cruz on the resolution.

Also on the subject of school choice, Scott reintroduced the Creating Hope and Opportunity for Individuals and Communities through Education Act [CHOICE Act].