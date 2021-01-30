Lindsey Graham reintroduces 20-week abortion ban bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The issue of abortion is not just on the mind of South Carolina's state legislators.
The Palmetto State's senior U.S. senator, Lindsey Graham, recently reintroduced an act that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.
“I am proud to once again introduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” Graham said. “There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States should not be in that club. I don’t believe abortion, five months into pregnancy, makes us a better nation.”
He added that America is at her best when she stands up for the least of these and that the sooner the legislation is approved the better.
The bill is sponsored by several Republican senators including Tim Scott.
Graham has introduced the bill for the last four sessions of Congress and it's unlikely that the bill will be approved during this session either. The Democrats, known to be more pro-choice, have the majority in the House of Representatives and control the Senate thanks to Joe Biden's election as president.
The South Carolina Senate voted to approve the fetal heartbeat bill on Thursday. That bill will head to the House for consideration.
The other members of the Pee Dee's legislative delegation have also been active.
Tim Scott
Tim Scott, South Carolina's junior U.S. senator, introduced a resolution on Monday declaring Jan. 25-31 as National School Choice Week.
“Education is the closest thing to magic we have in America and is the most valuable gift we can pass down to our children,” Scott said in a statement. “Too often the education debate is centered on what we do here in Washington, instead of reflecting the conversations happening around dinner tables across the country. As the pandemic has shuttered schools and brought into sharp relief the challenges faced by working parents, it is clear we need to give families more options, not less. We need to empower parents and students to choose what’s right for their future and break every barrier to success because when our children succeed, America succeeds.”
He was joined by several senators including Dianne Feinstein and Ted Cruz on the resolution.
Also on the subject of school choice, Scott reintroduced the Creating Hope and Opportunity for Individuals and Communities through Education Act [CHOICE Act].
“As the product of a poor, single-parent household, I have always been a champion of school choice," Scott said. "And as the coronavirus pandemic has shown us, the need for educational options is more vital today than ever before. “The sad reality is too many students lack access to a quality education because of their ZIP code, and that is simply unacceptable. Common-sense solutions like my CHOICE Act will empower families to choose the best schools for their children and put parents in charge.”
The act seeks to provide parents greater options when it comes to their child’s education.
On Tuesday, Scott issued a statement saying he was not convinced that the Senate could hold an impeachment trial against a private citizen.
"If President Trump was such an existential threat, why did Speaker Pelosi rush the impeachment only to wait twelve days to send the article to the Senate," Scott asked. "If the purpose of this trial is to remove a president, that was already done on January 20th when President Trump left the White House. But now, once again, the Senate is faced with the time-consuming task of determining the merits of yet another Article of Impeachment on now former President Trump."
He added that the Senate needs to be get back to the people's work.
We need to get vaccines distributed, save small businesses, safely reopen schools, and get our economy back on track— I’m here to do that," Scott said. "Anything other than that is simply a distraction.”
He also recently did a virtual tour of an opportunity zone in Colorado.
Jim Clyburn
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn recently posted on Twitter that there was no one his late wife, Emily, loved more as a leader than Joe Biden and that before the 2020 South Carolina presidential primary he wanted the public to know and vote for Biden.
His endorsement of Biden is credited with helping Biden to win the primary. That win helped Biden turn his campaign around and win the Democratic nomination for president.
Tom Rice
Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing the Seventh Congressional District that includes most of the Pee Dee, co-sponsored the No Asylum for Criminals Act that was introduced on Tuesday.
“President Biden has pledged to unwind most of the Trump Administration immigration reforms, including granting amnesty to over 11 million illegal aliens, leading to a surge of illegal immigration at our southern border," Rice said in a statement. "Our asylum system is already backlogged with nearly one million cases. The No Asylum for Criminals Act would codify and strengthen Trump administration reforms to the asylum system by disqualifying criminals from eligibility. It is increasingly necessary to stem the tide of illegal entry and to stop rewarding unlawful behavior.”
The act would bar any person entering the United States from claiming asylum if they have been convicted of a crime. There is an exception for offenses a person is convicted of outside of the United States that are considered political.
Rice also received an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List for his "efforts to protect the unborn." He also recently appeared on WPDE and Live 95.3 to discuss his impeachment vote.