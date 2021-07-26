Lindsey Graham requests more than $12 million for MUSC's Lake City-Kingstree hospital

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The hospital being constructed between Lake City and Kingstree along U.S. 52 might receive a helping hand from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, announced on Friday that he had submitted member directed appropriations, also known as earmarks, for the labor, health and human services and education appropriations bill. Included in the requests was $12.73 million for the Medical University of South Carolina to build the hospital and to provide equipment for the facility.

Also included in the requests is $2 million for Northeastern Technical College – the community college serving Dillon, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties – to facilitate aviation industry transition training for current and former members of the military.

Other requests are $18 million to expand emergency department capabilities at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital, $6 million to the University of Georgia to support Parkinson's disease research, $3.2 million for Benedict College to develop a military family learning hub, $2.8 million for Cooperative Health to create a pediatric facility in Richland County, $2 million for the Upstate Veterans Resource Center to construct a mental health and substance abuse hub for veterans, $750,000 for Columbia International University to train students for high-demand jobs as well as provide resources necessary to educate students lacking access to broadband and $610,000 for Limestone University to purchase biology and chemistry lab equipment to train healthcare workers.

