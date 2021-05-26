Lindsey Graham: Sanctions needed to learn origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday afternoon that the world isn't going learn about the origins of COVID-19 without first sanctioning the Chinese into cooperating with the world.
Graham was asked about the Biden's administration request for intelligence agencies to investigate the possibility that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China on Fox News' America Reports on Tuesday afternoon.
He said that he did not think that the intelligence agencies would be able to determine whether the virus originated in a lab without transparency from the Chinese government and that transparency would only come under international pressure.
"I don't think, without sanctions, without international pressure, they're ever going to help," Graham said. "So you can look at this until you turn blue in the face. The only way China is going to respond is when the world makes them respond. So sanctions led by the United States, embraced by the world, I think would get us to where we need to go. Now I intend to introduce those sanctions relatively soon.”
Graham also said that Biden seemed to be more intimidated by America's enemies than former President Donald Trump.
"So having the intelligence community look at this is not going to be successful until the world rallies around the idea that China needs to be more cooperative, and the only way the world will rally around the idea of pushing back against China is for the United States to lead," Graham said. "So I'm looking for President Biden to issue a challenge to the world to come together and insist that we have an open and transparent investigation in China.”
Graham said the only reason Joe Biden's administration was looking into the theory – the administration shut down a previous inquiry from the Trump administration – is because it is untenable not to.
"We need to find out what happened so it never happens again," Graham said. "If the source of COVID-19 that turned the world upside down is from a lab in China, we need to hold China accountable for allowing that to happen.”
The hosts said that the intelligence community thinks the virus came from either a wet market – the Chinese buy a lot of their animals used for meat while the animals are still alive – or from a lab in Wuhan. The latter origin theory was initially rejected by experts last year when Trump suggested it but has regained traction in recent days.
The hosts described a previous interview with Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, about an exchange on the origins of the virus between Dr. John Kennedy, a U.S. senator from Louisiana, and Anthony Fauci, considered one of the architects of the United States' response to COVID-19, over the origins of the virus. The hosts then played clips of Graham asking Fauci if researchers had found an animal that could have spread COVID-19 (Fauci said no) and asking Fauci how much longer the research looking for an animal origin would continue (Fauci was noncommittal).
'You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure this out," Graham said. "If the first cases of COVID-19 occurred in November with lab workers – doesn't that make it more likely than not that the source of the virus was in the lab, not a wet market? So I think it's becoming increasingly clear: we haven't found an animal yet that is a good host for the virus. If the first cases involved lab workers in Wuhan, it's most likely they got it in the lab.”