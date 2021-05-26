Lindsey Graham: Sanctions needed to learn origins of COVID-19

Graham said the only reason Joe Biden's administration was looking into the theory – the administration shut down a previous inquiry from the Trump administration – is because it is untenable not to.

"We need to find out what happened so it never happens again," Graham said. "If the source of COVID-19 that turned the world upside down is from a lab in China, we need to hold China accountable for allowing that to happen.”

The hosts said that the intelligence community thinks the virus came from either a wet market – the Chinese buy a lot of their animals used for meat while the animals are still alive – or from a lab in Wuhan. The latter origin theory was initially rejected by experts last year when Trump suggested it but has regained traction in recent days.

The hosts described a previous interview with Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, about an exchange on the origins of the virus between Dr. John Kennedy, a U.S. senator from Louisiana, and Anthony Fauci, considered one of the architects of the United States' response to COVID-19, over the origins of the virus. The hosts then played clips of Graham asking Fauci if researchers had found an animal that could have spread COVID-19 (Fauci said no) and asking Fauci how much longer the research looking for an animal origin would continue (Fauci was noncommittal).

'You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure this out," Graham said. "If the first cases of COVID-19 occurred in November with lab workers – doesn't that make it more likely than not that the source of the virus was in the lab, not a wet market? So I think it's becoming increasingly clear: we haven't found an animal yet that is a good host for the virus. If the first cases involved lab workers in Wuhan, it's most likely they got it in the lab.”

