Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he respects U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina but disagrees with his decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State.
"I have complete respect for Tom Rice," Graham said. "He did what he thought was right. I have a different view of impeachment than Tom does, but I never doubt his sincerity."
Graham added that Rice was the hardest working member of Congress that he thought had ever known. He added that Rice was incredibly bright and an effective voice for the seventh Congressional district.
The seventh Congressional district includes most of the Pee Dee except for a small portion of southern Florence County − this portion is represented by U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn − and Williamsburg County.
"I know people are unhappy with him," Graham said.
The seventh district is considered a safely Republican district according to a nonpartisan group working to make general elections in the Palmetto State more competitive.
Only two of the eight counties − Marion and Marlboro − in the district voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.
"I've done things in the past that people were upset with because I thought they were right," Graham added. "I respect Tom Rice."
On impeachment, Graham said the House vote was taken without hearing from witnesses or a lawyer representing Trump being present.
"I know the president's conduct has upset people, and rightly so," Graham said. "We just can't let the pot boil over. We're a nation of laws. A second impeachment trial in the Senate, I think, is unconstitutional and would do a lot of damage. And I would like it to end for the good of the nation."
Graham also said that Trump was still a strong voice in the Republican Party and that his policies will stand the test of time.
"But what he did on Jan. 6 was unacceptable," Graham said. "I admire Tom Rice, and I think he's an effective voice for South Carolina. I just disagree with his vote."
Later in the call, Graham was asked what he thought about Jaime Harrison being named the chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Harrison ran against Graham in the Nov. 3 general election. Graham defeated him by a 54% to 44% margin.
"That's a big honor for him," Graham said. "He's smart, hardworking. I think Jaime will be an effective advocate for the Democratic cause, and I always like it when South Carolinians move up the ladder no matter the endeavor."
Graham added that Clyburn was one of the most influential voices in the Democratic Party.
"Without Jim Clyburn, there would be no President Biden," Graham continued. 'I think Jaime Harrison has a lot of talent. He will still be a formidable opponent to the Republican Party."
Graham called Harrison a good man and said he wished him well.