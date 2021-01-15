Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

"I've done things in the past that people were upset with because I thought they were right," Graham added. "I respect Tom Rice."

On impeachment, Graham said the House vote was taken without hearing from witnesses or a lawyer representing Trump being present.

"I know the president's conduct has upset people, and rightly so," Graham said. "We just can't let the pot boil over. We're a nation of laws. A second impeachment trial in the Senate, I think, is unconstitutional and would do a lot of damage. And I would like it to end for the good of the nation."

Graham also said that Trump was still a strong voice in the Republican Party and that his policies will stand the test of time.

"But what he did on Jan. 6 was unacceptable," Graham said. "I admire Tom Rice, and I think he's an effective voice for South Carolina. I just disagree with his vote."

Later in the call, Graham was asked what he thought about Jaime Harrison being named the chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Harrison ran against Graham in the Nov. 3 general election. Graham defeated him by a 54% to 44% margin.