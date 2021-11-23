Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden is abusing the strategic petroleum reserve by releasing 50 million barrels

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden's administration is abusing the strategic petroleum reserve by releasing 50 million barrels of oil to combat high fuel prices.

Biden announced Tuesday morning that he would be releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to combat higher fuel prices. He added that the cause of the fuel price increase was an increase in global demand as the pandemic subsides but without an increase in global supply.

The petroleum reserve was created in 1975 following the oil embargo in the early 1970s. The Department of Energy uses underground storage tanks in Texas and Louisiana to store the reserve. As of the beginning of November, there were 604.5 million barrels in storage including 252.5 million barrels of sweet crude oil and 352 million barrels of sour crude oil.

Both types of oil can be made into gasoline, but the sour crude oil has a higher sulfur content and thus costs more to be made into gasoline.

The administration's plan calls for the release of 32 million barrels that will be replaced in the reserve in years ahead and the speeding up of a pre-planned release of 18 million barrels in concert with releases from the United Kingdom, Japan, Korea and China.