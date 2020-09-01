Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden should reject funding from MoveOn.org

The campaign also provided a portion of two disbursement forms showing a contribution from MoveOn.org to Harrison's campaign.

Graham said later in the news conference that he would not take a cent from MoveOn.org.

In response to a question, Graham told Harrison not to tell him that the people wanting to defund the police don't see Harrison as an ally. Harrison, Graham continued, would be lock-step with Democratic Party "hellbent" on changing society.

"So the new thing from our Democratic friends is that we're not talking about defunding the police, we're just talking about taking money from their budget and moving it somewhere else," Graham said. "That sounds like defunding the police to me."

Graham said this agenda was out of sync with the Palmetto State.

'I'm in sync with this state," Graham said.

Graham pointed to the police officers and family members gathered behind him on the stage.

"I've earned their trust, I would like to think," Graham said. "When it comes to Sen. Graham, they know where I stand."

He added that no one wants a "bad cop," and that everyone wants transparency, accountability and support.