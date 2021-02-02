Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden's immigration polices will make the migrant caravans flow again

Count U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina out on supporting President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Biden, elected president over Republican Donald Trump in November 2020, has signed nine several executive orders relating to immigration since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

On Jan. 20, he signed into law executive orders that halted construction on the border wall between the United States and Mexico, lifted a travel ban for Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, and reversed a policy excluding illegal immigrants from the Census count. On Tuesday, he was expected to sign into law executive orders that establish a task force to reunite children separated from their families at the border, a review of border security policies including a policy that makes asylum claimants wait in Mexico or their Central American country of origin and a "top to bottom" review of other immigration policies.